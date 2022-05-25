Bushfire survivors, vets, farmers respond to "climate election" results

comment, climate change, environment, election, news, kangaroo island

Jo Dodds, president Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action, said: "In Cobargo, in Tathra, in Mogo, in Mallacoota, in Winmalee, in Narrabri, in Kangaroo Island, in every state and territory ordinary Australians have made climate the top issue at this historic election. "Voters raised their voices in the cities, the suburbs and in the regional areas where we are already seeing the changes - floods that are metres higher than ever before, fires that are beyond anything seen before, smoke, mould, plagues of leeches and potholes. "We have paid too high a price already as floods and fires destroyed our homes, our communities, our hopes. "We need certainty, we need a safer future built on renewables and support for communities being impacted so terribly by these events. "Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action congratulates the winners in all seats. "In particular we thank Kristy McBain in Eden-Monaro and Susan Templeman in Macquarie, for standing strongly on climate. We hope they continue to champion our safety in this new term of parliament." "We also want to congratulate Andrew Constance in Gilmore, a seat which still hangs in the balance. Mr Constance, a Liberal candidate, has been a fierce advocate for his community in the aftermath of the Black Summer fires, calling for urgent action on climate. "Survivors stand ready to work with the new government and all politicians who are ready to build a safer future." Dr Jeannet Kessels, chairperson of Veterinarians for Climate Action, expressed relief and confidence: "The election result is clear. Australians have voted for no further delay on climate action. "We can now expect a national climate plan that delivers results in this decade, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75 per cent by 2030. "With Government resources directed to building a zero-emissions economy in all sectors including energy, transport, industry and agriculture, Australia will become a climate leader. "Animal health has a critical position in our future, whether the diversity of native wildlife, the livestock that contribute to our food security or our much-loved pets. "Vets for Climate Action will continue to engage with politicians at all levels of government and in all parties - we know that bipartisan support for strong climate policies is essential to protect Australia's animals and ensure a safe future for our families." Fiona Davis, Farmers for Climate Action CEO, said results are clear: "Climate and environment policy was the number one issue in the key rural NSW seats of Gilmore, Page and Eden Monaro, exit polling conducted exclusively for Farmers for Climate Action has revealed. "Across the three electorates, more than 70 per cent of voters said 'effective climate change policies' were important to their vote. "The results proved country voters supported strong climate policy to reduce emissions this decade and protect the farmers who grow our food. "In the bushfire-affected seat of Gilmore on the NSW south coast, which is currently too close to call: "In the marginal, diverse and bushfire-affected seat of Eden-Monaro stretching from Queanbeyan near Canberra to the NSW south coast: "In the NSW north coast seat of Page, which includes Lismore and other areas impacted by devastating floods: "It was now "irrefutable" that country voters had voted for strong climate policy and deep emissions reductions this decade. "Rural and regional voters understand the opportunities strong climate policy brings them. "Rural people are starting to see the really big renewables and hydrogen projects rolling out now, bringing thousands of sustainable jobs to their regions. These jobs are no longer a dream; they're the reality on the ground. "Farmers understand that carbon and biodiversity crops can become a vital part of farm income, diversifying the income stream and delivering payment even during drought. "Farmers also know they can host both a renewable energy project and a farm on their land - sheep can graze under and alongside solar panels and wind turbines, for example. Renewable energy can provide farmers with substantial extra income and also reduce energy bills for farmers and city folk alike." It was clear country Coalition MPs who backed strong climate policy were rewarded, with Nationals MP Kevin Hogan receiving a 5 per cent swing to him on 2PP, Liberal candidate for Gilmore Andrew Constance insulating himself against a big anti-Coalition swing, and Nationals MP for Gippsland Darren Chester extending his 2PP by another 4 per cent, to name just three. "We need strong climate policy to drive deep emissions reductions this decade to protect the farmers who grow our food. "Country people have seen the opportunity. Our 7000 farmer members see the opportunity. We hope country politicians do too." The sample size was 300+ in each electorate. Polling was conducted by YouGov.

Bushfire survivors, vets, farmers respond to "climate election" results