Home sweet home: How to pick your interior aesthetic

Go To Showrooms And Display Homes

Whilst online interior mood boards, and stock photos of items you're interested in can point you in the right direction, seeing something up close and personal is by far the most appropriate course of action when it comes to finding the aesthetic you're interested in.



Especially when it comes to function specific rooms like your bathroom. This is a room you will use daily and you need to consider both the style as well as how particular products will wear and look in your home.



Utilising kitchen and bathroom showrooms gives you the option of not simply looking at the products, but also sound boarding off a professional to ensure you make the right decision. You want your home to represent you, but not if it means sacrificing your funds every few months for costly repairs or new purchases.

As well as a show room, display homes and open houses are fantastic for research purposes. Seeing something, in theory, is entirely different to seeing it in person, you may think you're a mid-century modern type person but come to find that you're in fact attracted to a French country aesthetic in practice.



Ensuring you do thorough research by seeing the specific items and styles that you like in person will help you to make the right choice when it comes to designing your own home.

Understand Your Style And Tastes

It's important to understand what it is you fundamentally want when you're picking the interior style you like. Whilst many of us have ideas of what we would like in principle, in reality, it may be quite different, and your home is not quite as simple as clothing that you can just donate and begin again.



There is also the factor of finances. Sometimes there are styles that are more compatible with a bare bones budget, whilst others may require a little more splashing of the cash in order to come together in the way you want.

Minimalist

Minimalism is all about pairing back to a simple form and doing away with unnecessary items and clutter. The aesthetic is renowned for its generally neutral colour palette, clean lines, and simplistic nature.



A great way to ensure that your minimalist home doesn't look too bare is by incorporating varying textures to give the home more depth. Whilst sticking with the theme of neutral tones, utilise different shades to add more warmth and interest to your home without needing to go over the top.

Maximalist

There's the maximalist aesthetic on the polar opposite end of the interior spectrum. Maximalist style is the more is more aesthetic with clashing everything, from prints, colours and accessories. If you're somebody who loves colour and loves a unique take on things then maximalism is well suited to you.

Scandi-Style

Scandinavian style has taken Australia by storm with the interior aesthetic being one of the most popular for homes right now. This aesthetic incorporates the paired back aspects of minimalism but adds various points of interest to separate itself.

Firstly, the Scandinavian style is heavily influenced by contrast in the form of several different mediums. From modern and classic pieces to make up the interior, to a light and dark colour palette to create more depth. Scandi-style aesthetics are very classic rather than over the top and boastful in their look.

Don't be afraid of a little colour when it comes to Scandinavian interiors. The aesthetic is not one to completely shy away from the bold, it's just used in moderation. This can be in the form of a wall hanging or bed linen. Unlike minimalism, not everything is purely muted and functional.

Find Your Inspiration

What are friends and family for if not using them as interior inspiration? We've all entered a friend's home and made mental notes of all aspects we would like for our space, so soak up their choices and see stylistic choices in person to help make your decision.



Alternatively, if you're feeling a little stuck on what would interest you, jump on Pinterest to see all the interior inspiration your heart desires. This will help you to decide your underlying tastes, what shades you gravitate towards, and specific pieces of furniture and fabric you enjoy.

Finding your aesthetic can be a difficult task. Do you match your personal style, or do you opt for timeless?



By doing thorough research, both in the real world and online you can find out whether you want to go down a more minimalist or minimalist adjacent route, or whether you want to let your colour personality shine through inside your home.



Remember to consider such factors as budget; is there a particular style that is more compatible with your monetary status? Whilst all keeping in mind, what aesthetic will allow you to reuse and rework items that you already have.

