Right in time for autumn soils testing, the Healthy Soils Seminar held by the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board was a hit with the locals. Guest speaker Mary Retallack from Kangaroo Island's Eco-Vineyards was accompanied by internationally renowned expert and key speaker Mary Cole from Agpath. The day was held at Bay of Shoals Winery, a demonstration vineyard participating in the Eco-Vineyards Integrated Pest Management (IPM) project. Bay of Shoals staff took time out from daily vineyard operations to host the event. The day was aimed at exploring alternative soil management practices to increase soil health. The morning started with a brief look at the soil testing anyone can do with equipment found in the shed. This series of simple tests looks at the physical aspects of soil, with specific focus on understanding its current state and watching for improvements or changes that different land management practices can make. The rest of the day was spent inside with an in-depth look at the role of soil microbiology and how to harness them to work for us. Mary Retallack went through a long list of ways that microbes improve the health of soils. Carbon storage, water retention, nutrients, plant health, pH and disease resistance are all influenced by microbes in soils. Key take home messages from the day were: Inexpensive self-made microbial stimulants increase the microbes in soil. Benefits have been seen within 18 months. Dr Mary Cole discussed specific compost formulations for various agricultural practices, compost windrows, high thermal and aerobic compost rings and compost tea to encourage fungi. High-quality compost can be used to make extracts and bio stimulants on-farm and can be utilised for large scale broad acre pasture, crops or perennial horticulture. Compost and bio stimulants can also be used as additional foliar sprays, and seed inoculants to improve germination rates. Simple steps to improve and promote soil health include increasing the diversity of pasture with mixed cover crops, reducing synthetic fertiliser inputs and deep ripping if soil compaction is an issue. Seaweed/kelp and low sodium molasses are inexpensive additives to feed microbes in the soil and can be applied with commonly used farm machinery. Reduction in synthetic fertilisers, herbicides, fungicides and pesticides also reduces tractor passes, time and money. Dr Mary Cole is an honorary senior fellow of The University of Melbourne with more than 40 years of practical experience in the field of soil health, microbiology, composting, mycology, and the management of fungal pathogens with practical experience in a broad range of production systems. Many of the more than 40 people attending indicated an interest in learning more about biochar and making bio stimulants. To support this interest, the Landscape Board will facilitate the development of a "Biochar community of practice" and a "DIY bio stimulant community of practice". If you would like to participate in these communities of practice or want more information about the topics discussed or help with soil testing please contact the board - RALF on 0437 172 877 or email Cassandra.Douglas-Hill@sa.gov.au

Kangaroo Island Landscape Board's 'Healthy Soils Seminar' in time for Autumn