Not only is Ingram's Home Hardware the oldest family-operated hardware shop in South Australia, it is now also energy neutral. Peter Ingram said the business, opened by is parents Ken and Claire in Kingscote in 1952, will this year celebrate its 70th anniversary. And Ingrams have just installed two Tesla Powerwall battery systems on the both the Dauncey Street Home Hardware shop, as well as their Bi-Rite Home Appliances store. "We are now energy neutral," he said. Peter said this meant they could operate five separate uninterruptible power systems or UPSs in the stores, allowing the businesses to trade even in a power outage. And any access power is fed back into the system thanks to an long-term leasing arrangement with the Allstate Solar company, a specialist in battery storage systems. In the other big news for Ingram's and Kingscote is the construction of their big, new building supplies shed at the entrance to town. Peter said construction was going well but one issue still being sorted with the council was drainage and paving of Karatta Terrace, which will be the main access road to the business. The new shed would also eventually be fitted out with solar and battery system. The plan was to move the building supply aspects of the business into the new shed, which would then free up the existing shed at the back of the main street shop for hardware, he said. This would in turn, free up more space in the front shop on Dauncey Street for homewares, as well as fishing and outdoor products.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/2ce50008-61f2-4a4d-9169-31aef098bc23.jpg/r11_0_4023_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg