KI Oats Running Festival targets 1000 runners by 2025

The Kangaroo Island Oats Running Festival is hoping to have more than 1000 runners by the 2025 event. Race director Nathan Godfrey that the race will continue to grow and attract more visitors to the Island. The event that winds through the stunning scenery of Flinders Chase National Park is also popular with locals. See: Festival deemed a success for 2022 with locals and tourists participating "We've been operating inside Flinders Chase National Park since 2015, we simply couldn't deliver our event without support from the team at the Department for Environment and Water," Nathan said. "It was great to see the National Parks boss Mike Greig in action last Saturday running the 10K event too." 2022 race registrations were strong, unfortunately organisers lost around 75 runners to COVID in the final month before the event took place which clearly impacted on visitation. As it played out, 175 runners participated this year. "The positive news is that we saw the return of international runners from three countries, and 28 per cent of all runners were from interstate," Nathan said. "If we're serious about growing the running festival to 1000 runners by 2025, we need to package ferry transfers within a race registration. "Every runner travels with a support team, including family and friends, there would still be residual revenue for ferry operators." Race organisers meanwhile want to get more local sportspeople running. "But we're also conscious we need to be more accessible to local KI residents who want to participate in our event, and that's why we've been lobbying the sports leagues, football and netball, to call a bye on the same weekend," he said. "It would be great to see the island really get behind the running festival, especially as we build towards our 10-year anniversary in 2024." Nathan praised the local business community for its support, including major sponsor KI Oats, which has been amazing over the past two years. Steve Morgan from KI Oats said oats and distance running went well together, as the grain was good energy food, pre-race and post even. In other news, KI Oats is the SA finalist in the 2022 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards, in the 'From the Earth' category. More on that in a coming edition. Among those locals running were Dr Tim Leeuwenburg and his wife Trish, together with other members of Island Fitness Gym. He gave a special shout out to the "Roadkill Runners" of Donna Childs, Julie Soap, Niki Kuper, Ebony Merlo, Suzie Berry, himself and Trish. "Many thanks to the organisers Run Kangaroo Island and the many volunteers from Parks, Friends of Parks etc and the catering support of Kangaroo Island Oats and Kangaroo Island Coffee Roasters," Dr Tim posted on his social media. "Special shout-out to Baudin Beach legend Acacia Marie, who easily won the women's marathon and placed fourth - by a hair - overall. Amazing achievement. "The 'Roadkill Runners' will be back next year..."

