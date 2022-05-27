news, local-news, cycling, dementia, news, kangaroo island, distance 4 dementia

Kangaroo Island resident Nicholas Tremaine, like many Australians, has a loved one living with dementia. His mother Marilyn was diagnosed with dementia two years ago and just last year was moved into full-time care. "Before being diagnosed, my mother was a very active member of the community, volunteering for many community groups and putting up her hand where needed to get any job done," Nicholas said. "In honour of her commitment to others and the community I have set myself the goal of riding my bicycle solo across Australia from Perth to Sydney." Setting off from Perth on Sunday, June 5, he will head south following the coast and stopping in towns of Margaret River, Albany, and Esperance along the way, before heading north to Norseman to start the long stretch across the Nullarbor. Reaching South Australia, he will continue to follow the coastline making stops through Ceduna, Port Lincoln, Port Augusta, Port Pirie, Minlaton, Port Wakefield, Adelaide and Kangaroo Island before continuing south to Mount Gambier. Crossing the border into Victoria, he will follow the Great Ocean Road stopping at Portland, Warrnambool, Port Campbell, Apollo Bay, Lorne, Geelong, Melbourne, Phillip Island, Lakes Entrance and Mallacoota. The final stretch will follow up the New South Wales coastline stopping in Eden, Batemans Bay, Jervis Bay and Wollongong before coming to the journeys end in Hyde Park in Sydney CBD. The journey is estimated to be 8300km long, and he is hoping to complete it within 44 days. To help raise awareness, he has teamed up with Dementia Australian to help raise funds to help deliver help and support for people living with dementia and their families. Funds he helps raise would also continue research into dementia, he said. "My goal by the end of this journey is to raise $10 for every kilometre travelled, for a total of $83,000," he said. According to Dementia Australia, there are an estimated 487,500 Australians living with dementia in 2022. Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people with dementia is expected to increase to almost 1.1 million by 2058. In 2022, there are an estimated 28,800 people with younger onset dementia, expected to rise to 29,350 people by 2028 and 41,250 people by 2058. This can include people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians and is the leading cause of death for women. In 2022, it is estimated that almost 1.6 million people in Australia are involved in the care of someone living with dementia. Approximately 70 per cent of people with dementia live in the community. More than two-thirds, or 68.1 per cent, of aged care residents have moderate to severe cognitive impairment. "Please keep and eye out for me during my travels and please stop and say hello or give me a wave as you pass by,: Nicholas said. You can follow his journey and get updates on my progress at; Distance 4 Dementia | Facebook If you wish to donate, please follow this link: Dementia Australia - Distance 4 Dementia Reminder to respect all road uses and remember when overtaking bicycles, you must allow a distance of at least 1m between you and the rider when the speed limit is 60km/h or less, or 1.5m if it's more than 60km/h. If other drivers beep their horns to pressure you to pass a bicycle, stay calm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/83e570b0-5d1c-4090-b959-51202de2246b.JPG/r7_502_3127_2265_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg