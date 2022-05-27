Reconciliation round, inter-association matches at Penneshaw on KI

news, local-news,

It will be a full weekend of football at Penneshaw when Kangaroo Island hosts its Reconciliation Round and inter-association matches on June 5. The Kangaroo Island Football League in recent years has made small but significant steps towards reconciliation, creating opportunities for the community to gather and have important conversations about inclusivity and diversity. This year in collaboration with the Southern Football League, the KI league decided to host its Reconciliation round at Penneshaw, when both leagues meet in their inter-association match on Sunday, June 5. League spokesperson Cathie Tydeman said a small committee had worked behind the scenes to put together a day that recognizes and celebrates Indigenous culture. KIFL will welcome back proud Ramindjeri elder Mark Koolmatrie, who will be performing the Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony prior to the senior game. And for the first time the KIFL representative teams will be wearing an Indigenous inspired guernsey designed by Noongar woman, Sharon Gaskin. See: Junction supports Reconciliation Round on Kangaroo Island These guernseys for the seniors have been funded by Junction Australia. Headspace - the National Youth Mental Health Foundation - and Wellbeing SA have funded the youth guernseys. The KIFL will move to allow clubs to create their own Indigenous guernseys through a $30,000 Headspace and Wellbeing SA donation, which will be shared later on in the season. In paying respects to the culture, their history and beliefs, the Aboriginal flag will be painted on the oval. And weather permitting, KICE students will create artworks on the football goal post protectors and at half-time young Aboriginal rap artist, Isaiah Janiak will entertain the crowd. The Aboriginal health team from the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network will be engaging with the community providing some bush tucker tastings and sharing information about projects on KI. The Puyu Blasters from the Aboriginal Health Council (SA) team, Tim and Trevor, will have plenty of giveaways. Aboriginal artist Inquest, AKA Isaiah Janiak from Murray Bridge, is set to perform three of his songs at half time. "I've been writing for 10 years now, and have put my skills to use in the community, to engage and connect with people and share my knowledge in hope of sparking inspiration in others in an attempt to help them believe in their dreams," Inquest said. "My music comes from a place of experience and concepts I've spent years wrapping my mind around. "So, I rap about the good and the bad, usually taking the bad and putting it in a good direction for growth and development. "My music reflects this. I am a versatile artist when it comes to the emotion and feeling of my music, whether a bit more rigid or refined, I find there is something inspirational or knowledgeable for everyone to take regardless of the music coming from a place of happiness, sadness or anger."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/075f9106-6db1-495a-969e-bdd89096ac32.jpg/r0_164_4032_2442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg