The National Parks and Wildlife Service fire management team on Kangaroo Island had mixed success with the prescribed burns this week. A spokesperson said the burn in Cape Gantheaume Conservation Park on Tuesday, May 24 was an "edge burn", undertaken in preparation for further large burns in the area. The burn was to have covered about 30 hectares and was supported by volunteers from the Country Fire Service. "The conditions on the day were not as originally forecast so the area burnt is estimated to be smaller than the original estimate," the spokesperson said. "However the outcome was as expected with a reduced fuel line extending west to east on the northern boundary of the park south of Murray lagoon." A 15-hectare prescribed burn on Dudley Peninsula scheduled the day before on Monday, May 23 was postponed. "The Dudley Peninsula burn was postponed so that resources could be focused on the Cape Gantheaume burn on the following day and will be undertaken when conditions are conducive to meeting the objective," the spokesperson said.

