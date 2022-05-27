news, local-news, Kangaroo Island, honey, news

A magnificent quilt featuring honey bees and native Kangaroo Island plants will be raffled to help local beekeepers recover from the bushfires. The quilt was "pieced together with love in every stitch" by accomplished quilter Kaye Boulger from Clare in the Mid North of South Australia. Kaye may as well as be local, as she has been coming to KI since the age of 12 to visit her aunt Ivy Wooten, one of the last surviving Soldier Settlers. Kaye like many with KI connections watched with horror as the fires unfolded from December 2019 to January 2020. She wanted to help, so she spent six month making the quilt that she kindly donated to the KI Beekeepers Association to be raffled off to raise money for the bushfire recovery. Association spokesperson Sharon Simons from Cliffords Honey Farm picked up the quilt this week and will help organise the raffle. She hopes tickets will be able to sold at each of the Island's three honey related shop fronts, being Clifford's, the Island Beehive and now Kangaroo Island Living Honey, recently opened at Haines by beekeeper Shawn Hinves. The honey industry and the Island's bees suffered tremendously after the fires, with beekeepers having to feed their surviving bees with sugar water through the spring of 2020. Fortunately, the Island's vegetation has recovered to the point where the following spring and summer had been much improved, she said. There were however lasting impacts, such as the loss of mature stands of sugar gums, including around near the Wooten farm where Kaye grew up visiting. The quilt is estimated to be worth about $2000 and took Kaye six months to create. Kaye is a member of the Burra Quilters and has been making quilts since 1987. She also created a special quilt recognising the ANZAC service of Islanders that was donated to the Kangaroo Island RSL sub-branch and now hangs in the Kingscote Town Hall. See: ANZAC quilt for KI RSL unveiled at Kingscote Town Hall Ivy and her husband Tom moved to Kangaroo Island in 1957 as part of the Soldier Settler scheme. Ivy features in the documentary Fighting to Farm about the Island's Soldier Settlers. Kaye has been visiting Ivy since she was a teenager, first staying with them at the farm at Gosse on western Kangaroo Island, and now in Kingscote. Ivy lives with her granddaughter Sophie and her husband David and five kids. Kaye brought the rug over as she was looking after Ivy while the family went for a holiday in Adelaide. Asked if she was enjoying some quiet time, Ivy said she missed all the children, especially the new baby that she said was "beautiful". The quilt was made to the 'Bee Mindful' design kit by Michele Hill, who has donated a portion of the kit sales to the KI bushfire recovery. Placed on the back of the quilt is the 'Bee Mindful' story behind the design, which goes as follows: "This gorgeous quilt was designed by Michele Hill to reflect on the flora and fauna lost in the bushfires of early 2020. "The unique bee colony that has populated Kangaroo Island since the 1880's is thought to be to be the purest strain of the Italian Ligurian bees in the world. As a result of the bushfires, it I estimated over 33 per cent of this bee population has been lost. "Lloyd Curzon Textiles in conjunction with Michele Hill, set about to create a block of the month program to help raise awareness, and much needed funds. "Michele extensively researched breeds of flowers and wildlife that are now at risk of becoming extinct. Some of the plants featured in the quilt include the Wee Jasper Grevillia, Canberra Spider Orchid, Banksia Brownii, Bindoon Starbush and Velvet Wattle. The wildlife includes birds such as the endangered Black Glossy Cockatoo, Regent Honeyeater, Eastern Bristle-Bird and of course, the Kangaroo Island Ligurian Bee." Handwritten underneath is: Pieced together with love in every stitch, 100 per cent cotton fabrics, wool wadding, wash as wool - Kaye Boulger, Clare, SA, 5433.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/7eb175fb-05e9-444f-9047-4d761e0c6ddc.jpg/r0_1694_3024_3403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg