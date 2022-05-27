Powerline extension to new desalination plant will go underground

news, local-news, SA water, desalination, news, Kangaroo Island, Penneshaw

A powerline extension to the site of a new desalination plant on Kangaroo Island will now be installed underground. Deputy Premier and Water Minister, Dr Susan Close said this followed representations from Penneshaw residents to the Soon after being sworn in as water minister, she visited the site with Penneshaw residents and local MP Leon Bignell, who raised concerns about Stobie poles being erected in the picturesque location. The residents at the time also raised number of other issues in addition to the powerline, including building height and location, noise, loss of amenity and parking. And have since become concerned about other actions, including vegetation being removed and piles of dirt being stockpiled. See: Desalination plant worries persist among Penneshaw residents on Kangaroo Island They allege SA Water has not heeded their concerns while SA Water says it continues to consult with residents on various issues. They have organised a community meeting at the Penneshaw Town Hall this Sunday, May 29 at 10.30am to discuss their concerns and have invited SA Water to attend. The residents would meanwhile welcome the news of powerline going underground. The connection from the plant expansion to the existing electricity network involves the installation of around 130 metres of new cables near Hog Bay Road site in Penneshaw. The deputy premier's office said the revised plans would see the new connection placed below ground along William Walkers Way, before coming above ground at an existing Stobie pole on Bates Way. SA Water would work with SA Power Networks on a detailed design and schedule for the new configuration. And Dr Close and Mr Bignell would continue to work with SA Water to "ensure this important new piece of infrastructure is delivered with community support". For up-to-date information on the project, visit watertalks.sawater.com.au Dr Close said she was really pleased "SA Water had listened to the community's concerns and has acted to address them". "While there is little debate among Kangaroo Islanders about the need for the Penneshaw desalination plant, it's important that government work with the community to address their concerns," she said. She blamed the previous government for the lack of consultation, "whose rush to complete the project led to this issue", Mr Bignell said this was "a really good result for Penneshaw residents and it's what happens when governments actually listen to the community". "I thank the deputy premier for taking the time to visit Penneshaw to meet with locals, hear their concerns and for promptly acting on them. "It shows that if we work together to solve problems, we can get a result that works for everyone."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/46e1d64a-9adc-429c-b73c-701ed3a8eafa.jpg/r3_5_1182_671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg