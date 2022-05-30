Western District's Florance marks watched by Childs (3), Whittle, Favilla (26), Lockett and Kinghorne(20). Photo by Ball Magnet

A couple of interesting results going into this week's break with Western Districts gaining a big percentage boost in the A grade, thrashing a young Dudley side.



Parndana, meanwhile, have boosted their finals chances with an upset win over Kingscote.

Hedges marks over the pack. Photo by Ball Magnet

A Grade: Western Districts have sent a message to the rest of the competition, thrashing a demoralised Dudley by 208 points.



The writing was on the wall early for the young Dudley side, with the wonk's midfield dominating the play.



The usual suspects of Crabb, Cross and Weatherspoon enjoyed their time and with eight goals in the first, Wonks were going to be hard to stop.



Barrett out muscled his opponents and gave his runners great use, as wonks continued on their merry way.



The Dudley forwards would have been frustrated with the ball use from the midfield, but the pressure from Wonks was fantastic.



The 10 goals in the second had Wonks up by 115 points at half time, Dudley not able to get any rhythm going forward.



It took 30 seconds for wonks to kick the first major of the second half, but for the rest of the quarter Dudley scrapped hard.



Taking their time with the ball, Dudley attempted to frustrate the Wonks players.



However, they still struggled to get it past the rock-solid Wonks defence and wonks still managed five goals for the quarter.



The last quarter was pretty similar to the first half, Wonks dominating their opponents around the ground.



Hedges kicked his tenth for the game and it was soon followed by Coulson's seventh, as they took full advantage of the domination.



A late goal to Evans gave the Dudley faithful something to cheer about, but it was a day to forget for the young Eagles' side but they should get some players back after their double bye.



Wonks building their percentage and look to be pretty hard to shift from the top for the rest of the season.

The scoreboard was a sorry sight for Dudley. Photo by Ball Magnet

At Parndana, the home side have celebrated Nathan Trethewey's 300th game with an upset 35-point win over Kingscote.



It was a big day for the Trethewey family with Nathan's son Colton playing his first game of A Grade.



The game was hotly contested early, Siemer, Connell and Lovering on top of their opponents early.



Parndana settled and the game became quite even, before Parndana started to break away from the Hounds.



Parndana's forward line started to get on top, with Davis (6 goals), Gaskin (3 goals) and Kelly (2 goals) reaping the benefits of the work of Sexton and Stanton up the field.



Grimes held Trethewey quite well, and Goodwin tried hard to get his team back in it. Anderson had a day out up forward for the Hounds (5 goals), but he didn't have a lot of help.



Green was well held by the Rooster defence and they turned a lot of defensive situations into attacking ones. Parndana with a good win to give them a bit of breathing space from fifth spot.

A bit of history - the 1928 Kangaroo Island association team that played at Yankalilla and Victor Harbor. Photo supplied by Ball Magnet

Reserves: Two very entertaining games in the Reserves on Saturday, with both ladder leaders consolidating their position.



With Parndana struggling to numbers due to seeding, they were always going to be up against it.



However, 14 players fronted up for the home side, and they took it right up to the grade leaders from Kingscote.



With 12 players on the field, it was always going to test the fitness of a few veterans, however the game was quite entertaining.



In the end the difference was the big marking Walden up forward (8 goals), and the run of young Cain Florance, who moved to the top of the Reserves goal kicking table with 5 goals.



In a rare occurrence, Cain now leads the goalkicking of both Colts and the Reserves and at this stage could feature highly in the voting of both grades; an even rarer occurrence!



Parndana had some good runners of their own, with White (3 goals) and Edwards (3 goals) the best performed for the Roosters. A good 67-point win to Kingscote.

A five goal first term has helped Western Districts overcome a determined Dudley United.



Wonks got off to a fast start, with Baker enthralling the crowd with his high leaping in the ruck.



His midfield of Larcombe, Whittle and co enjoyed the supply and the forward line made the most of it.



Five goals to none gave wonks the perfect start and try as they might, Dudley couldn't eat into the margin.



Clark was moved into the ruck to thwart the influence of Baker and it worked somewhat, but it took 3 great goals from Stoeckel for Dudley to feel they were back in it.



Dudley started to play with confidence, with three goals in a row. Pressley and Dubrich marked everything that came their way and it was only the defence of Robson and Howard that stopped Dudley getting closer.



In the end it was a goal of the year contender from Griffin that kept Dudley at arm's length.



The third and fourth were highly contested quarters, with wonks ball use the difference.



Dudley shooting themselves in the foot, turning the ball over from the Wonks pressure and Wonks made them pay.



Bald (4 goals) and Fogden (3 goals) made their most of the opportunities.



Western Districts running out winners by 48 points, furthering the gap between the top two and the rest of the league.

Colts: Kingscote have firmed as premiership favourites in the colts, with a convincing win over Parndana.



Parndana tried hard, but didn't have an answer to Cain Florance, who ended the game with 7 goals.



The Mitchell boys combined well, Tom in the centre and James stopping any rare attacking plays from Parndana.



For Parndana, Colton Trethewey and Isaac Bowden played well and Shannon Davis came back from isolation on fire for his side.



Kingscote up by 62 points at half time and taking a few of their Reserves playing boys off for a breather.



Parndana outscored Kingscote in a second half played under much merriment, however the loss of percentage to Parndana moves them to third going into the June break.

At Gosse, Western Districts have moved into second place with a 79-point win over Dudley.



The game was very competitive early on, with Dudley determined to make their mark. Dylan Bunney and Tait Florance worked hard, but the wonks midfield made their mark with terrific pressure turning the ball over.



Wonks small brigade of Aiden Buck and Alby Hammat (3 goals) capitalised on the great work upfield.



Dudley started off the second with terrific tackling pressure of their own and were rewarded with a great goal from Scott Clark.



The game very competitive in the second, but two late goals from Toby Nolan threatened to break the game open.



Wonks really got their game going in the second half, Dudley not having any answers, as wonks kicked away.



The scoreboard telling the story, as wonks kicked 8 goals to 1. Jackson Short and Blaize Whale terrific in the midfield, and Nolan ending the game with 5 goals.



Wonks moving into second, with their next game against Parndana potentially a game to set their season up. - Ball Magnet