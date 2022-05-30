Kangaroo Island netball Round 6

13&Under action from the previous round, Round 5. Photo by Maggie's Photography

15&Under: Western Districts vs Wisanger: A beautiful day at Gosse for the last weekend of Autumn.

Tenacious play by both teams is the first half with lots of turnovers. Belle and Jess worked well together in the goal ring for the home team but Tahlia's accuracy for Wisanger was hard to defend and the scores were tied at 11 at the end of the first quarter.

Leila and Matilda (W) continued to feed their goalies in the second quarter but Manaia and Giselle (WD) consistently intercepted the ball to turn over the play.



The scores remained tied at 21 all at half time when a few changes were made.

The visitors strength in attack and extra height at both ends of the court saw them ahead by two at the end of the third quarter.



Despite a valiant effort by Westies, Wisanger pulled away in the last quarter to take the points.



An entertaining game to watch and well done to all the Under 13's players who stepped up to fill in for both teams. Wisanger 51 defeated Western Districts 47.

Parndana vs Kingscote

A Grade: Parndana 55 def Kingscote 49



A very strong start from Kingscote with their goalies not missing, Parndana making a few uncharacteristic mistakes, Kingscote up by 9 at half time.



Parndana making some positional changes and came out firing in the third quarter, Lauren Hyde turning it up a notch, Kingscote's goalies still barely missing but Parndana caught up to only be down by 6.



Last quarter, didn't Parndana put on a performance, Hyde through the Centre was outstanding and Parndana's defenders turned over many balls, with their goalies capitalising and nailing the goals.



A 12 goal turn around from Parndana gave them the win at the end of the game.

B Grade: Parndana 53 def Kingscote 36

Close, even first quarter. Parndana led by 4, managing to draw away and remain up for the entire game.

Good hard clean contests throughout the whole game from both teams. Excellent court play from Hollie (P) and Bethany (K). Well umpired by Kate and Amy.

13&U: Parndana 45 def Kingscote 11

A very strong start from Parndana with excellent shooting from Ava & Kailey putting 11 goals on the scoreboard at quarter time to Kingscotes 1.



Parndana continued to dominate the 2nd quarter with great running from Mia through the C and defending from Lily taking their lead 30 - 1 at half time.



Chloe Davis coming into goals for Kingscote in the third quarter putting a few more goals on the board but Parndana playing a nice consistent game throughout to win by 34 goals.

11&U: Parndana 18 def Kingscote 11

A even start from both teams with plenty of turnovers from Sierra (P) and Amelia (K), the ball going up and down the court with not many goals scored. A couple of changes from Parndana saw them 3 goals up at half time.



Parndana continued to extend their lead throughout the last half with great shooting from Cordeleah and Aahlia coming out 7 goal winners. Well done everyone on court and a great job by umpires.

9&U: Parndana 8 def Kingscote 1

The girls played their first match with adjusted ruling, all girls showed great sportsmanship and teamwork throughout the game.



A shout out the Kingscote players Bellen, Isla, Scarlett and Willoh who filled in for Parndana.



It's great to see other clubs helping each other out in this age group so all girls get to play a game.