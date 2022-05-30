sport, local-sport, sport, netball

The Kangaroo Island Netball Association took three teams to the Mid Hills Invitational Carnival on Sunday, May 22. This involved a SeaLink ferry trip Saturday afternoon and a transfer via bus to the Mylor Adventure Park for the night. We had to be at the courts in Woodside by 8.30am Sunday, so it was an early start and it was very cool and foggy. We would like to take this opportunity to thank SeaLink for the sponsorship of our players and officials on the ferry - this support makes it possible for us to continue to provide these opportunities for our players. Also we must thank the volunteers who make it happen - coaches: Tracy Mills, Sarah Were and Cherie Kuchel; team managers: Jasmine Florance, Sarah Kay, Jody Robinson; umpires: Amy Thomas, Jodie Trethewey and Shaisee Hamlyn and our extra parent helpers Bek Bott and Kim Henderson, plus the supporters who came along on the day. A big shout out to KINA's secretary Tracey Boxer and treasurer Megan Harvie who also support me with the background organisation. A extra highlight of the carnival was our very own Shaisee Hamlyn successfully undertaking her C Grade Umpire Badge testing. Thanks to Maree Gifford (KINA Umpire Liason), the Great Southern Netball Association (for letting her umpire their 17&U's) and Netball SA for making this happen - Congratulations Shaisee! Now we have a couple more trainings to go before we head to Adelaide for the Netball SA Country Championships on the June long weekend - check out the KI Netball Association Facebook page for regular updates. - Kate Murray (KINA carnival convenor) 11&Under Rep Team: This year KINA sent the first ever 11&U Rep Team for Kangaroo Island and a bunch of nine very excited young girls jumped on board to compete at the Mid Hills Carnival. The girls had a big day ahead of them playing five games, in quite warm conditions. First game was against Great Southern and didn't out girls put on a performance! Georgie and Sierra shooting really well and Amelia and Airlie playing a nice consistent game through the mid court. Teila doing a great job defending at centre passes and Kiralee and Imi having a great defensive game with many intercepts and rebounds. Pippa and Mia bringing fresh legs to the court at half time. A great tussle, just going down by four goals. Second game was a lot tougher, all girls fought super hard with a little bit of tiredness starting to set in against an experienced Southern Hills team. They held their heads high for the whole game, but going down by 15 in the end. What a match for our third match against River Murray with the game resulting in a draw! The game was even at half time and flowed through to be a draw 10-10 at the end. A great performance from all nine girls. Our fifth and fifth games were a little more physical than the girls are use to on the island, but they certainly held their own and showed tremendous sportsmanship throughout, not only these two games, but the entire day. Last two games going down by 7, and then 6. Super close games and huge effort considering the girls were super tired and had not played much netball together before. Well done girls. - Tracy Mills (coach) 11&U Game results: Great Southern 14 def KI 10; Southern Hills 17 def KI 2; KI 10 drew with River Murray 10; Hills 14 def KI 7; Mid Hills 12 def KI 6 13&Under Rep Team: The 13&U Rept team had a good competition away playing at the Mid Hills Carnival. This was the first time all 10 girls had played together and they were very competitive. We only lost three games by 4-5 goals and won our last game of the day by 19. I was very proud of the girls who displayed great team work and they represented KI well. A huge thank you to Kate Murray for arranging and organising the Rep Team this year. Thankyou also to Jodie Trethewethey for umpiring our games. - Sarah Were (Coach) 13&U Game results: Mid Hills 14 def KI 10; Great Southern 13 def KI 8; Southern Hills 17 def KI 12; KI 25 def Mallee 6 15&Under Rep Team: It was a beautiful sunny day at Woodside after a very cool and foggy start to the morning at our Mylor Camp. Only four of our 10 players had participated in this carnival before, so there were some nerves to begin with. In our first game Gracie rolled her ankle and we were looking at loosing her for the day, but she bounced back, luckily. We played four games and had one win. Everyone was positive and respectful and it was great for the girls to see how other teams play, some of which they may play at the Country Carnival in June. The coaches also use this carnival to work out combinations for June long weekend. - Cherie Kuchel (fill-in coach) 15&U Game results: KI 14 def Mallee 5; Great Southern 27 def KI 10; Mid Hills 22 def KI 13; Southern Hills 29 def KI 5

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/8b868602-a221-4223-a46a-f921b3e7e4ca_rotated_270.JPG/r0_349_3024_2058_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island Netball Association competes at Mid Hills Invitational Carnival