Rex airlines withdraws services from Kangaroo Island

Ramp attendants Jayden Lovegrove and Neville May unload freight cargo from the hold of the Rex airlines Saab 340 aircraft. File photo

Regional Express airlines today confirmed the withdrawal of services from five regional centres, including Kangaroo Island.

The other four locations are Bathurst, Grafton, Lismore and Ballina. Two other NSW regional routes are pending further review.

Advertisement Ad

A statement from Rex on May 30 said flights to these five centres would cease on June 30, coinciding with the end of the federal government's Regional Airline Network Support (RANS) program, except for the Ballina route, which will terminate on July 2.

Kangaroo Island will now be exclusively served by QantasLink, which as of March 2022 flew to Kingscote from Adelaide four days a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, as well as a Sunday service.

Rex currently flies to Kingscote twice a week.

The Kangaroo Island Council made increased flight frequency to the Island one its priorities for the recent federal election.



Mayor Michael Pengilly said he expected to Qantas to increase services in the wake of the Rex decision.



Advertisement Ad

He was disappointed but not surprised by the withdrawal given the termination of the federal RANS assistance, which only Rex and not Qantas had been receiving.

Tourism operators were keen to see service increase, while having double flights in a single day allowed businesspeople and professional to visit the Island for appointments and return that same day.

Rex explains decision

Rex deputy chairman John Sharp AM said Rex had faithfully serviced most of these routes for 20 years and some of them for more than 30 years by Rex's predecessor Kendell and Hazelton.



"So it is with a really heavy heart that we have to announce the cessation of services in an effort to improve Rex's financial performance," he said.



"Qantas' well-publicised predatory actions on Rex's regional routes have meant that Rex no longer has the ability to cross subsidise these marginal routes".

"It is unfortunate that these regional communities are the collateral damage of Qantas' bullying and heartless behaviour.



"This behaviour is all the more unconscionable after receiving over $2 billion in federal bailouts over the past two years."

Rex's remaining regional network will be closely monitored and further adjustments could be announced in the coming months.

Qantas rejects Rex claims

A Qantas spokesperson said the latest claims from Rex were "just ridiculous".

"Rex is always looking to blame others when it withdraws from regional routes, but none of its claims stack up to scrutiny," the spokesperson said.

"Rex has a monopoly on three of these routes it's abandoning, so if it can't make them work, it has no-one else to blame but itself.

Advertisement Ad

"Rex says it doesn't have the funds to cross subsidise these routes, but it doesn't have a problem finding money to invest in more aircraft for its capital city 737 operations.



"That must be confusing for regional customers given Rex's tagline is that their heart is in the country.

"Rex's claims against Qantas have become so far-fetched, we had to create a dedicated page on our website to rebut them and update it on a fairly regularly basis as they cook up more weird conspiracy theories."

Background from Qantas

On 31 March 2022, the ACCC advised Qantas that it was taking no further action in respect of its investigation of Rex's allegations that Qantas had acted anti-competitively.

Of the routes that Rex has announced it is withdrawing from, Qantas only operates on Adelaide-Kangaroo Island (since 2019) and Sydney-Ballina. Jetstar and Virgin also service Sydney-Ballina.

The Qantas Group has launched more than 50 new domestic routes since the start of the pandemic, with Rex only operating on ten of these routes.

Earlier this month Rex announced it was expanding its 737 jet operations, with the addition of another aircraft to its fleet.

As Rex knows, the funds the Qantas Group received from Government due to COVID-related border restrictions were either to operate flights (including international repatriation services) on the government's behalf or support for our people (including up to 25,000 people stood down with no work to do).

Rex background

Rex says it is Australia's largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab 340 and six Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft to 62 destinations throughout all states in Australia.



Advertisement Ad

In addition to the airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator) and the two pilot academies, Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat.