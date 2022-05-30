After a bout of COVID, Oceans Project coordinator at The Nature Conservancy Australia, Tania Sincock has postponed the oyster reef forums that were planned for this week by one week.
To find out about the KI reefs, how they will be built and benefit the Island, come to the rescheduled community information session on:
Passport to Recovery meanwhile was launched on KI on April 30, which includes a citizen science oyster reef being built by The Nature Conservancy in accessible water alongside the Kingscote Tidal Pool.
Landowners, businesses and residents who live near the Kingscote Tidal Pool, and anyone interested, are invited to a drop-in information session at 9am on Wednesday, June 8 at the tidal pool.
