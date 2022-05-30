The Islander

Oyster reef building meetings by The Nature Conservancy put back a week

By Stan Gorton
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:35am, first published May 30 2022 - 6:37am
Reef building with Oceans Project coordinator at The Nature Conservancy Australia, Tania Sincock. Photo supplied

After a bout of COVID, Oceans Project coordinator at The Nature Conservancy Australia, Tania Sincock has postponed the oyster reef forums that were planned for this week by one week.

