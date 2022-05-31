Widespread rain for Kangaroo Island after storms

THE season has broken for much of SA, after widespread rain swept across the state earlier this week.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, an intense low-pressure system was responsible for severe rain and wind conditions, as well as the first sheep grazier's warning.
Many locations around SA recorded rainfall totals exceeding 50 millimetres, coming at the perfect time for many croppers who have just finished, or are very close to finishing, their seeding programs.
On KI, monthly totals for May as of Tuesday were 91.4mm for Parndana, 88mm for Cape Borda, 68.2mm for Kingscote and 43.8mm for Cape Willoughby.
Grain Producers SA chief executive officer Brad Perry said with a number of SA's graingrowing regions dry until the rainfall event, this was the break in the season many had been waiting for.
"In some areas, grain producers have received their highest monthly rainfall in 30 years and in other cropping regions this rainfall event is the single largest in six years," he said.
While the rainfall event filled dams on Kangaroo Island, it also caused damage to some recently sown paddocks.
Kevin Freebairn, who runs crossbred sheep and Angus cattle at Menzies, told the Stock Journal that rain started to lightly fall there at 4pm on Sunday and they received 42mm overnight. He said they had only just finished seeding for feed prior to the downpour.
"There's a lot of washouts, especially on the ground that I've worked up," he said. "We've had more runoff into our dams from last night than we did all of last year, which is a positive. It's basically filled three dams and a couple of those were dry this year for the first time."
Mr Freebairn said he would be able to see the full scale of washouts when paddocks dried, but was happy nonetheless.
"We certainly needed it (the rain)," he said. "It will get feed kicking along. It would have been nice if it was a little more spread out but that's nature and you can't complain."
