The Islander

Desert bike adventure for Kangaroo Island couple at 'Doing it for Dolly' ride

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated May 31 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured at Birdsville before the Simpson Desert ride are the Doing it for Dolly motorbike riders, including Kangaroo Island's Clare Whiffen and Corey Willmott at the back right, who rode the Birdsville Track. Photo supplied

Kangaroo Island couple Clare Whiffen and Corey Willmott have ridden to the Simpson Desert on motorbikes to help raise awareness about childhood bullying and funds for "Dolly's Dream".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.