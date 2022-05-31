Kangaroo Island couple Clare Whiffen and Corey Willmott have ridden to the Simpson Desert on motorbikes to help raise awareness about childhood bullying and funds for "Dolly's Dream".
They had an incredible trip getting to the The All Women Simpson Desert Crossing, making some amazing friends.
Being complete dirt bike novices, Corey and Clare pulled out of the actual crossing after successfully riding the 518km Birdsville Track and then playing around on the "Big Red" dune on the DRZ400 bikes they hired.
"We were a couple of wild women fairly uncontrolled on the Simpson Desert sand, so we both decided we weren't quite ready for the four-day crossing and farewelled everyone from there," Clare said.
"We are both experienced road riders, but needed a bit more preparation and skills than we had prior to the trip. The plan is to get our own bikes again and look at such a crossing in future.
"We made some lifelong friends and some riding buddies to catch up with in the future and would like to encourage all women and girls to get on a bike and develop their skills in the spirit of this supportive group."
The message of Dolly's Dream to be kind was one that made this trip extra enjoyable for the KI couple, who helped raise funds with a diverse group of women from all over Australia.
"The trip raised more than $17,000 for Dolly's Dream charity which was a mammoth effort and everyone involved is really proud to have created such a great result," Clare said. "Over the last four years, this ride has now raised over $100,000 for Dolly's Dream which is amazing."
"Do It For Dolly Day" and Dolly's Dream was created in memory of Dolly Everett, who took her own life at the age of 14 following an extensive period of bullying and cyberbullying.
This year's team journeyed from Birdsville to Mt Dare, riding to show that women who support and lift each other up, instead of bully and put others down, are able to go further in life.
With many group members of the LGBTIQ-friendly group having experienced bullying themselves, the cause is particularly pertinent to the riders.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
