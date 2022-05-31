Penneshaw desalination plant worries linger after latest community meeting

Residents held another community meeting on Sunday, May 29 to discuss their concerns regarding the new desalination plant at Penneshaw.
Desal Drive resident Steve Hardy said the most recent concerns were the change to the design, including it being higher in the ground and also closer to the cemetery.
"We find these latest changes to be distressing news," Mr Hardy said. "Sitting 1.5 metres higher in the ground, the 9-metre-tall structure will be even more visible from all directions. It will also be more than 10 metres closer to the historic cemetery."
Residents also had wider concerns about noise, lighting, loss of screening vegetation and the ongoing lack of consultation as the project progressed.
There were also other concerns such as the loss of truck parking at the current turn-out area, while the KI Council was also investigating how large pile of fill ended up on its land.
There had been one win for residents after state water minister and deputy premier Susan Close announced the undergrounding of the powerline extension.
Sunday's meeting at the Penneshaw Town hall was attended by about 60 people, but residents were disappointed that no representative from SA Water attended.
There were also a large number of apologies including from federal member Rebekha Sharkie, state member Leon Bignell, mayor Michael Pengilly and a number of local councillors.
And Mr Hardy said there were also many messages of support from the community, which indicated growing interest.
Residents urged SA Water to attend meetings and consult directly with the concerned residents.
"It is important that SA Water clearly explain their proposed changes to the local community before construction is allowed to start," Mr Hardy said.
"We don't want just small focus groups. SA Water needs to hold a public meeting so everyone can see their new visuals and plans, and ask questions about the plant building and the pipeline progress."
SA Water meanwhile is planning its own public information sessions, complete with artist impressions, for Penneshaw later this June.
A SA Water spokesperson also responded to comments and criticisms made by residents last week.
"The design of the new desalination plant continues to be developed as per the conditions of the Development Application (DA), which was submitted to and approved by the State Commission Assessment Panel (SCAP)," a spokesperson said.
"The DA provided flexibility in design and citing of the desalination plant, within a defined boundary on the site near Hog Bay Road.
"A refinement from concept to detailed design has resulted in a 10 metre adjustment to the southern boundary of the plant site.
"The plant will still be cut in to the natural curve of the hill and the elevation is within the scope provided in the DA.
"The detailed design balances geotechnical constraints and cost considerations, while enabling a smaller building footprint so as not to push it further north towards neighbouring residents, and remains within the site envelope shown in the DA.
"To minimise potential impact on residents in the area, the plant will - as a minimum - comply with noise limits stipulated by the Environment Protection Authority for this zone, which range between 40 and 45 decibels.
"For context, this range is the equivalent of a personal computer cooling fan, light rain or a quiet library. This remains our commitment and a condition of the DA approval."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
