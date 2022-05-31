The Islander

Penneshaw desalination plant worries linger after latest community meeting

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunday's meeting at the Penneshaw Town hall was attended by about 60 people. While not attending, SA Water has pledged to work with residents. Photo supplied

Residents held another community meeting on Sunday, May 29 to discuss their concerns regarding the new desalination plant at Penneshaw.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.