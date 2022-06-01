Biggest Morning Tea a success at Kingscote Bowling Club

The Kangaroo Island Cancer Support Group hosted the Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday, May 26.
For the first time the event was held in the Kingscote Bowling Club , an ideal venue for such an occasion.
Advertisement
The KI Cancer Support Group thanks the club for the use of the building.
The day was a great success with more than $700 dollars being raised for the Cancer Council and substantial donations made to our local group.
Local businesses entered the spirit of the day with staff members ordering their morning tea which was delivered to their premises
A group of friends gathered together to celebrate an important birthday for Lynette Ley, all of which helped to make a fun day for everyone.
Throughout the morning there were raffles, a quiz about tea and importantly a certificate of appreciation was presented to our constant volunteer Bruno, who assists us in many ways.
The Cancer Support Group thanks everyone for helping to make it possible for us to give financial support to local people who are diagnosed with cancer.
If you are aware of anyone, friend, or family, dealing with cancer please contact either Jackie Kelly on 0448 935 674, Mary Glasson on 0475 672 664 or Midge Patterson on 8553 0165.
Lastly, remember the KI Cancer Support Group shop in Kingscote is open Tuesday to Friday, with lots of produce, articles, and all sorts of goodies for sale. - Jackie Kelly, KI Cancer Support Group
The KI Cancer Support Group and KI Lions Club have already each committed $25,000 to "The Kangaroo Island Rooms" at the new, integrated cancer building on Greenhill Road in Adelaide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.