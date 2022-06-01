The Islander

Nominate your favourite young people from Kangaroo Island

Updated June 1 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:06am
Mayor Michael Pengilly with Young Achiever Award winners Olivia Weatherspoon and Chloe Pittman at last year's award ceremony. Now is the time to nominate this year's young people. Photo supplied

Nominations for the KI Young Achiever Awards are now open.

