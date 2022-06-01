Nominations for the KI Young Achiever Awards are now open.
The Young Achiever of the Year Awards recognised their achievements in community work, sport, education, science, culture, the arts and the environment.
Mayor Michael Pengilly said the council was committed to developing the Island's young people and future leaders.
"These awards recognise leadership, dedication, and pursuit of excellence among young people on Kangaroo Island," Mr Pengilly said.
"We aim to acknowledge, encourage and most importantly promote the positive achievements of all our young people."
If you know a resident aged between 12 and 25 years who has demonstrated leadership, personal achievement or active involvement in their community, you are encourage to nominate them before the deadline of July 1.
Consideration for the awards will be given to a young person, or groups of young people, between the ages of 12 and 25, who have demonstrated leadership, dedication and significant personal accomplishment or active involvement in their community.
Judging will be carried out in confidence at the July 2022 Ordinary Council meeting.
The KI Young Achiever Awards winners are announced on Settlement Day on July 27. For more details and instructions, stay tuned to the Council Matters page in The Islander.
