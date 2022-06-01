The Islander

Climate emergency declaration passes in South Australia Parliament

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:45am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High tide and prevailing winds brought flooding to Western Cove at Nepean Bay on Monday, May 30, 2022. Photo supplied

South Australia has joined other governments and jurisdictions around the world in declaring a climate emergency in Parliament.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.