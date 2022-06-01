On a perfect autumn day in mid-May, 14 cyclists from the KI Bicycle Users Group, plus sag wagon driver and companion, gathered in the carpark of Kangaroo Island Spirits.
As usual, after our regular short safety briefing, we got ready for a circular ride of 30 to 40 kilometres.
We all looked forward to an easier ride on mainly flat terrain and with two-thirds on sealed roads.
We quickly covered Playford Highway and Birchmore Road to Rowland Hill Highway where we rode slightly uphill on the old ironstone surface to Margries Road.
We all enjoyed this narrow, interesting track and the Kohinoor escarpment downhill run that followed.
Back on Playford Highway, with its new wide shoulders, we felt a bit safer than in previous times.
However, there's quite a lot of debris on them, which caused a 'blow-out' for one of the cyclists.
We were again reminded of the value of our sag wagon!
Anyway, we all made it back to our starting point, and with our gear and bicycles packed away we relaxed around the big outdoor table at KIS with good food and fine beverages.
Our next KI BUG ride will be on the wild Dudley Peninsula on June 12 when fearless Bruce will be leading the pack.
Call Bruce on 0412 105 917 for more information. - BUGfred
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
