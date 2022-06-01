The new state government has repealed the former state government's changes to regulations that allowed multi-million-dollar developments to clear native vegetation in national parks.
Many Kangaroo Island residents feel let down that private development already approved for Finders Chase is still being allowed to go ahead in the national park.
Minister for climate, environment and water, Susan Close said the old regulation exempted private developments more than $1 million in Flinders Chase National Park from normal approval processes.
While the removal of the exemption was too late for the current proposed Flinders Chase development approved under that regulation, all future development assessments involving the clearance of native vegetation would now be subject to full statutory processes, she said.
Friends of Parks KI Western Districts and those involved with the Public Parks not Private Playgrounds group are concerned about the proposed location of the Australian Walking Company accommodation buildings in Flinders Chase.
They continue to negotiate with the company and state government on the exact location of the AWC buildings already approved, even though many do not think private development should be allowed in national parks.
Dr Close said she has honoured her pre-election commitment to reverse the changes that fast-tracked vegetation clearance in one of Australia's most important national parks.
She said then environment minister David Speirs made the changes to the Native Vegetation Act in the face of fierce community opposition on Kangaroo Island.
At the time, locals and conservation groups were in court with the private company to reduce the impact of development on flora, fauna and biodiversity, she said.
"The minister's actions jumped over the legislative protections that all other national parks enjoy. This change outraged Kangaroo Island locals and environmental groups fighting to protect Flinders Chase," she said.
"These changes were typical of David Speirs' cavalier approach to conservation and community consultation.
"Removing basic planning and vegetation protections is not the way to build infrastructure that improves experiences in our national parks.
"Kangaroo Island locals, Friends of Parks groups and other environmental campaigners rightly opposed the former government's handling of this development and Labor has listened to their concerns and acted.
"South Australia has unique visitor experiences because we have such pristine regions, and we need to ensure they stay way if visitors are going to continue to come."
