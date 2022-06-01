The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board is currently counting and placing leg bands on this year's glossy black-cockatoo nestlings.
This year's leg-banding study is part of a long-term monitoring program that is funded by the federal government's bushfire recovery package for wildlife and their habitat.
Glossy black-cockatoo project officer Karleah Berris said each banded glossy black-cockatoo banded had a unique number.
These glossies can be identified throughout their life by reading the number using a high powered spotting scope or camera with a good zoom lens.
The first glossy black-cockatoo nestling was banded back in 1995, and leg banding has been carried out almost every breeding season since.
Karleah and her team also spend time reading the band numbers of adult birds, which is how the really interesting data are obtained.
For example, the oldest glossy black-cockatoo sighted in 2021 was a 23-year-old female bird at Stokes Bay.
By collating lots of band re-sightings, they worked out that around 80 per cent of glossy nestlings hatched at Stokes Bay or American River, subsequently stayed in the area to breed as adults.
And within one km of the nest that they originally fledged from.
However, this is not the case everywhere on Kangaroo Island.
By comparison, in the Western River catchment area, only 7 per cent of nestlings that were banded at that location nested within one km of the nest they originally came from as chicks.
The other 93 per cent settling 12km away or more as adults, which Karleah said demonstrated highly different juvenile movements across the different areas of the island.
Some local photographers have been lucky enough to spot leg bands, and photograph the unique number of a glossy.
And the board is keen for anyone photographing glossies to send in photos of leg bands if they obtain them.
Karleah is currently collating band records for glossy black-cockatoos.
"Keen photographers have the opportunity to help add to the long-term glossy black-cockatoo database, by submitting pictures of glossy black-cockatoos to us that they photograph and checking any older photos for leg bands on the left leg," she said.
"The easiest way to see if glossies have leg bands is when they are feeding, as most of the birds hold sheoak cones in their left foot when feeding."
"What to look out for is a three or four-digit number on the band. These can be seen using cameras with a good zoom lens, and we really need all three numbers to be able to identify the individual."
Ms Berris also stressed that photography of wildlife should never come at a cost to the species being studied.
"We want people to photograph glossies respectfully. This means using a zoom lens, keeping far enough away that you are not influencing their behaviour, and definitely not flushing or chasing birds out of their trees or cover for the sake of a photo."
If you obtain a photograph of a banded glossy black-cockatoo, please send it through to Karleah.berris@sa.gov.au
You can also access photography guidelines for glossy black-cockatoos on the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board website: https://www.landscape.sa.gov.au/ki/native-plants-and-animals/glossy-black-cockatoo-recovery-program
