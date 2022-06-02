A new piece of equipment called a Tovertafel is lighting up life for residents living with dementia on Kangaroo Island.
The Tovertafel is a Dutch-designed interactive projector that uses light, colour and music to stimulate physical, social and cognitive activity in people living with dementia or brain injury.
The projector was a generous donation from the Kangaroo Island Lions and Western Kangaroo Island Lions clubs to the KI Health Service that operates aged care homes, Anchusa and Carnarvon.
Kangaroo Island Health Service director of nursing and midwifery, Katrina Seng thanked the Lions for the donation.
"The Tovertafel is an interactive technology designed to encourage residents living with dementia to instinctively participate in physical and social activities, and to help stimulate their minds and inspire them to be active," she said.
"Residents using the Tovertafel can pop bubbles, find bugs underneath leaves, tap a beach ball and even burst paintballs to make their own masterpieces.
"It's been wonderful to see our residents excited about participating in these activities and many of our residents and their families really look forward to their time spent on the table.
"We are always looking for new ways to reduce the risk of social isolation and utilise COVID-19 safe modern technology to enhance the quality of life for those living in our facility.
"This new piece of technology will help to maximise better health outcomes and improve the health and wellbeing of our residents.
"We greatly appreciate the Lions clubs for their ongoing support and commitment to helping us deliver the best possible care to residents in our community."
Tovertafel is a little box that can be mounted on the ceiling, for instance, above the dining room table of a care institute.
Using sensors, the table detects hand and arm movements so patients with moderate to severe dementia can play with the light.
The table offers eight different interactive games to patients, providing opportunities for both physical engagement and social interaction.
This fun innovation was specifically designed for people in the late stage of their dementia journey, all the while stimulating movement.
The technology and interactive games were developed for this target group and can be played both independently and under supervision.
