The Islander

Tovertafel interactive projector donated to Kangaroo Island aged-care homes by Lions Club

Updated June 2 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:09am
Kangaroo Island aged-care home residents Emily Stevens and Avril Stevens enjoy interacting with the light projected by the Tovertafel machine. Photo supplied

A new piece of equipment called a Tovertafel is lighting up life for residents living with dementia on Kangaroo Island.

