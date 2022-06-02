Ian and Libby Kelly celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary recently with a surprise morning tea after the Kingscote Uniting Church service.
Libby was preaching at the church that morning and unbeknownst to them, Denise Branson had masterminded a special morning tea to celebrate their anniversary.
Friends from the other Uniting Church congregations attended, as did Jean Woodall, the couple's daughter who lives on Kangaroo Island.
The event not only celebrated Ian and Libby's 60 years together, but it gave people an opportunity to express appreciation for the wonderful contribution that the couple have made to the KI community.
Dianne Hoffmann prepared a beautiful cake featuring a copy of their wedding photo as decoration and Joan Cooper arranged flowers for the tables and made buttonholes for Libby and Ian.
Other church members assisted in different ways and also contributed to an anniversary gift of a specially engraved clock, which was presented to the couple.
The secret to a long marriage, according to Libby, is to both live long enough, so that you can be together after many years.
Ian Kelly, 88, moved to Kangaroo Island with his family as a 10 year old, when they came over from Tarlee in the Mid-North in 1944 to farm at Pioneer Bend, near Parndana.
Libby, 87, nee Lobban, was a nurse with Ian's sister in Adelaide and met Ian that way, getting married in 1962 her home town of Berri in the Riverland.
Libby said the Kelly's were farming the Parndana area prior to the Soldier Settlement scheme of the 1950s and so watched the area change.
The couple had four children, three sons in addition to daughter Jean Woodall, who attended the celebration and who recently moved back to KI and American River.
Directly after the celebration, Libby and Ian travelled over to the mainland and NSW to visit family, that now consists of 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
"We're very blessed and our family takes good care of us," she said.
