A significant tidal flooding event at Western Cove on Kangaroo Island has prompted residents to renew their calls for greater protection of the coast.
The water rose on the evening of Monday, May 30, 2022 due to the combination of a high 2-metre tide, very low atmospheric pressure and easterly wind pushing water in the direction of Western Cove.
They note the water breached at points worn down by continued vehicle access to the beach.
Water travelled down wheel ruts, making its way down the Esplanade.
Residents say illegal camping and beach access damage made the flooding worse and are calling on the council to improve policing of the area by rangers as well as signage and/or blocking access.
The council did some earthworks raising the Esplanade Road in 2016 and more recently this year pushing sand up to make access harder to a known illegal camping site.
Residents have been assured some more work is planned.
The state government also has some responsibility for managing foreshore areas beyond the townships.
Minister for climate, environment and water, Dr Susan Close met with locals, including representatives from BirdLife Australia, on her most recent visit.
She was given examples of coastal degradation, happening due to issues with land tenure, lack of compliance and inadequate signs.
The degradation has taken place from Red Banks around to Min Oil, Western Cove and as far as Brownlow and the mouth of Cygnet River.
Other issues raised were proposed development of formal camping and inappropriate marketing for the island, encouraging beach driving.
The Kangaroo Island Council and the minister's office have been contacted for comment regarding what can be done to address illegal camping and degradation of the foreshore environment.
The state government and council meanwhile continue to work on flood mitigation plans for American River, including a flood barrier.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
