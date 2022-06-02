The Islander

Coastal flooding at Western Cove on Nepean Bay at Kangaroo Island after high tide, storm

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 2 2022 - 5:28am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A significant tidal flooding event at Western Cove on Kangaroo Island has prompted residents to renew their calls for greater protection of the coast.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.