KI Hospital, Cape Willoughby visitor centre, ferry ports to benefit from 2022 SA Budget

The 2022 South Australian Budget has a number of sweeteners for Kangaroo Island.
At the forefront is $10 million for the KI Hospital upgrade promised in the recent state election, which has been earmarked over four years.
State member Leon Bignell said he proud of what the budget offered for Kangaroo Island, including the hospital works.
He hopes the federal government will come to party and provide some money for aged care on KI.
As has been reported previously, he said the registration rebate for remote areas, including KI, has been reinstated, which reduces Islander's rego bills by 50 per cent.
In other budget items, both the Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island are set to benefit from $125 million over two years for full duplication of Main South Road.
There is also $15 million in 2023-24 additional funding to upgrade the port infrastructure at Cape Jervis and Penneshaw taking total project cost to $37 million.
And there is $4 million over two years for construction of the new visitor precinct at Cape Willoughby.
The redesign first promised by the previous state government was to include upgrades to heritage accommodation and day visitor facilities, a café and visitor centre, new walking trails and a spectacular cantilever viewing platform overlooking 'Devil's Kitchen'.
It is not clear what elements of this initial proposal will go ahead.
Statewide, the government is to spend $2.4 billion more on health over the next four years, with funding for hospital and ambulance infrastructure upgrades, 350 additional paramedics and ambulance officers, 101 more doctors, 300 more nurses, and 326 hospital and mental health beds.
Other big ticket items for the regions in the budget include $177.5 million over the next four years to build 150 new houses and refit about 100 untenanted houses.
Transport was a top priority, with a total of $12 million over four years to reintroduce a registration concession for vehicle owners in remote areas.
Country bus services will get $4.9 million over three years to maintain accessibility for regional communities and $416 000 will be spent over four years to investigate better integration opportunities for public transport in regional centres.
There will be $2 million in the next year to replace fire-towers with new technologies while keeping existing services running.
The regions will also get 15 new Aboriginal park rangers by June 30, 2025 through a $5 million programme.
The South Australian Government has also earmarked $1 million over four years to ensure government notices are published in regional newspapers.
More information is available on the SA State Government website.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
