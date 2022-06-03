The Islander

Conservation SA welcomes aspects of SA Budget, critical of others

Updated June 3 2022 - 1:07am, first published 12:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conservation SA logo.

Conservation SA has issued its response to the 2022 State Budget, welcoming some aspects but criticising others.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.