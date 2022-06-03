The Islander

Kangaroo Island Oats a finalist in produce awards

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 3 2022 - 9:50pm, first published 1:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy and Steve Morgan check out the sprouting oat crop at their Vivonne Bay farm back in June 2019 when they launched their KI Oats product. Picture: Stan Gorton

Kangaroo Island Oats is a national finalist in produce awards organised by a national magazine.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.