Kangaroo Island Oats is a national finalist in produce awards organised by a national magazine.
Steve and Lucy Morgan, who farm their oats at Vivonne Bay on the south coast of KI, are excited to be selected in the From the Earth category.
Steve said it was particularly pleasing to have been nominated independently by a chef in McLaren Vale that enjoyed using the KI Oats product.
The Morgans launched their KI Oats product in 2019 and now typically sow about 30 hectares of Kowari oats sown and also have fellow KI farmers growing oats for them.
It's known as "the remote oat" and is stocked in independent supermarkets around South Australia.
It also available online at its website KangarooIslandOats.com.au
Steve said he had just finished seeding his paddocks in late May before the latest rain and the season was shaping up to be a good one.
Once harvested the oats are stored in sealed silos at the Morgan's farm before being shipped off Island to be milled at Bordertown at Blue Lake Milling, where the plant is shut down and cleaned out before each KI Oats run to ensure provenance.
