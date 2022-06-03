Bay of Shoals Winery owner John Willoughby would like to see the council and state government designate and build a walking track along the bay.
There is already a well-utilised track along they bay in front of his property but he would like to see this arrangement formalised.
Advertisement
John also has a dream for the quarry parcel of land he purchased from the state government back in 2020.
He would like to see the quarry remediated to make it less dangerous and then to build a hotel or some form of accommodation at the site, which he says has a spectacular view over the bay.
"I would like to see the top of the quarry remediated and made safer, which would allow us to take advantage of the sight and its views over the bay," John said.
He says the quarry is dangerous with a drop of more than 20 metres in places.
The basalt quarry was mined to turn rock into gravel but has been abandoned for several decades.
John said the area was zoned for tourism and so a hotel would be a complying development.
Over the years, he has removed many loads of dumped rubbish, at his own expense.
Even though he now owns the 40,000-square-metre former quarry site, the coastal strip between his land boundary and the ocean would be in the care and control of the local council.
The good news was also that the osprey nest at the quarry and track had been relocated onto the bay, where the parent birds this year fledged three chicks.
John will have more time to devote to his Kangaroo Island property now that he is selling his eye surgery practice at Gawler.
He will still remain as a consultant to the new owners.
And he will also be able to travel more often over to the Pacific Islands of Tuvalu and Tonga for his eye surgery charity, known as "Vision of Islands"
John is also a veteran of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race have sailed the epic event eight times. The door of his winery utility even says "Sailor John".
He failed to finish the 2022 race after a total electrical system failure occurred right in the middle of a sail change in the darkness of the first night as storm front hit.
Advertisement
Next year he plans to compete in the Melbourne to Hobart that runs concurrently with the Sydney event.
His other dream is to have a marina built at the entrance of the Bay of Shoals near the current boat ramp, which he was badly needed amenity for KI that would attract many visiting yachties.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.