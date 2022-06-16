The Islander

First Nations cultural burning workshop on Kangaroo Island

Updated June 16 2022 - 4:11am, first published 3:30am
Victor Steffensen pictured on Kabi Kabi Country. Picture: Jennifer Oliphant

Representatives from Kaurna, Narungga and Ngarrindjeri have visited Kangaroo Islands bushfire affected areas as part of a three-day workshop.

