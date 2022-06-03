Free cervical screening comes to town on Kangaroo Island

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers.
And the Kangaroo Island Medical Clinic is hoping local women will take advantage of free screening tests on the Island this June.
Women aged 25 to 74 years are encouraged to undertake the free test, which is now five yearly.
To Make an Appointment call Kangaroo Island Medical Clinic on 8553 2037.
The KI test schedule is as follows:
Cervical cancer begins when abnormal cells in the lining of the cervix grow uncontrollably.
About 850 women in Australia are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year.
This is an important screening test to pick up signs of irregularities that could lead to cervical cancer.
Almost all cervical cancers are caused by HPV. Human Papillomavirus and is a very common infection which usually shows no obvious symptoms.
The virus is passed by sexual contact and can infect both men and women.
The cervical screening test detects the presence of HPV.
In fact, 80 per cent of women who develop cervical cancer, have never been screened or have not been screened regularly.
Health practitioners can continue to reduce the number of cervical cancer deaths by encouraging more people to get screened.
Doctors encourage people to talk to their mum, sisters, aunts and friends about cervical screening.
