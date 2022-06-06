KI takes on Southern in 2022 Association games | PHOTOS

Kangaroo Island Football League hosted its Reconciliation Round and inter-association matches on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
This year in collaboration with the Southern Football League, the KI league decided to host its Reconciliation round at Penneshaw, when both leagues meet in their inter-association matches.
The junior match had the KI U17s play the Southern U 15s.
In the senior match, Kangaroo Island's best players took on Southern's Under 23s.
KI U17s vs Southern U15s
The Kangaroo Island junior squad have had their first association win in quite a while, defeating the Southern U15s by 40 points.
KI had first use of what Penneshaw locals called a "sea breeze", giving the locals a 3 to 4-goal advantage.
B. Florance and R. Turner playing well for the locals early, as they took full advantage.
A 5-goals-to-0 score had KI off to the perfect start.
It didn't take Southern long to score in the second, but unfortunately it was a behind.
KI was able to rebound and score the first major of the quarter.
A strong squall brought with it heavy showers and an even stronger wind, many kicks into it not gaining any distance.
McGarry scored Southerns first and it seemed to kick the Southern side into gear.
Loose checking from the KI defence enabled Southern to kick another couple, Willcocks and Wiseman providing plenty of run for the visitors.
Another goal was kicked on the siren, but was disallowed by the umpires leaving Southern down by 21 at the half.
The third started off scrappy, but as the ball dried off the skills of both sides started to get better. Credit to both defences for putting supreme pressure on.
The older KI boys started to make their mark, the Turner boys combined for a couple of goals, before B. Florance kicked a couple of his own.
KI's ball use with the wind, enabled plenty of shots on goal. KI once again keeping Southern scoreless, while kicking 4.4 themselves.
KI scored the first of the last quarter, making it near impossible for Southern to get back into it.
Southern had plenty of shots at goal, but unfortunately wasted their opportunities.
Florance, Turner and Lovering steadied the KI side, keeping the visitors to 2 goals for the quarter.
Well done to the best players of both sides namely, Blake Florance for KI and Charley Wiseman for Southern.
A great game to watch and a great result for the locals.
KI vs Southern U23s
In previous years, the games between these two associations have been very close and this year's game was no exception.
With conditions wet and windy contested ball was going to be the main statistic for the day.
Southern kicked with the four-goal wind and had most of the territory, but good defence from Barrett, Crabb and Grimes limited their chances of scoring.
An uncharacteristic miskick from Grimes gave Stewart an opportunity and he made KI pay with the first of the game.
The wind shifted to a westerly making KI's task to score easier.
Good forward pressure by KI's Stewart and Gaskin ended in goals to Coulson and Anderson, giving KI an 8-point break at quarter time.
The sun was out and Southern started to combine well through the centre and were generally cleaner with the ball.
Calyun goaled with Strapps making his mark on the KI centreline.
The defensive pillars of both sides proved hard to get past, Barrett for KI and Reid for Southern.
Dolman and Viney-Obst having a good battle in the ruck, while Baltagie and Crabb were starting to have an influence for their teams.
Poor kicking for goal threatening to cost KI, as Southern went coast to coast to get their second of the term and then a quick centre clearance had them back in front.
Coulson's second had KI just up at the long break, but the Southern side were just starting to work hard for each other.
Southern did all the attacking to start the half, but a combination of good defence and bad shots kept them goalless.
Both sides turning the ball over with great pressure, Southern cursing themselves with Favilla finding a bit of space and moving KI back in front.
After a tight scrappy first half of the quarter, goals came in abundance.
Three goals each for the term, with Southern five points up at the last break, but kicking eight points for the term could have proved costly for the Southern boys.
It was a nervy start to the final term, with both sides fumbling and making uncharacteristic turnovers.
It certainly wasn't time to be faint hearted, as both sides put their bodies on the line. Some bumps were felt from the sidelines.
Barrett stopped everything that came his way, but Southern finally broke through with goals to Hobson and Stewart giving Southern the ascendency.
KI continued to apply pressure and Crabb showed his class with a couple of brilliant passes to Coulson.
Coulson made the most of these opportunities, bringing the margin back to five points.
The next centre clearance proving critical, Sampson finding Trethewey in space and he moved KI back in front with the time clock under two minutes.
Southern didn't panic and some of the players showed they didn't feel the pressure.
A free to Southern 40 metres out gave them a chance for the winner.
The ball in Morton's hands and with barely half a minute on the clock he slotted it right through the middle.
KI tried hard to get a clean ball but it wasn't to be the ball on Southern's flank as the siren went giving the visitors a 4-point win in a thrilling contest. - Jared McArdle
