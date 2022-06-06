Kangaroo Island netball at Wisanger | PHOTOS

C Grade Wisanger 39 def Parndana 35: Game played on an icy Wednesday night at Parndana.
Both teams started strong, Parndana scoring accurately first quarter to be up by 4. Second and third quarters dominated by Wisanger's fast paced mid court Bianca and Kirby, along with both Kaitlyn's working well in goals.
Parndana had a strong last quarter with strong defence by Eliza and Ro. Abby Murray shot excellent last half. Wisanger held the lead to win by 4.
13&Under Wisanger 35 def Kingscote 6: The match starting with some very wet conditions. Play was very settled, with good even play by both teams, taking some time to score the first goal.
Positional changes in the second half and some very accurate shooting allowed Wisanger to take a strong lead. Well done to all girls, playing is some cold slippery weather.
11&Under Wisanger 5 lost to Dudley 19: A very wet and cold slow start. They all played well under horrible conditions. Wisanger tried hard against an older Dudley team. Well done all.
