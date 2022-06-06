Bay of Shoals Winery owner John Willoughby would like to see the council and state government designate and build a walking track along the bay.
There is already a rough walking track going westward from the boat ramp along the seafront of the Bluff and past the Osprey nest.
However he would like to see this made an improved, safe, elevated and rubbish free trail for walking, cycling and horse-riding.
John also has a dream for the quarry parcel of land he purchased from the state government back in 2020.
John said he would like to see the quarry cliff remediated to make it safer and then build into the quarry some form of tourism resort, which might include areas to for an Art Museum, Islander newspaper memorabilia and/or a display of the world's oldest fossils.
"The area is zoned Coastal Conservation use and therefore a tourist development would be a complying asset to the area," he said.
"The venue would have a spectacular view over the bay."
The basalt quarry was mined to turn rock into gravel but had been abandoned for 20 years.
"The quarry is a hazard with a vertical fall of more than 20 metres in places," he said.
Over the years, he has removed many truckloads of dumped rubbish, at his own expense.
Even though he now owns the former quarry site with a floor the size of a football stadium, he said the coastal strip between his boundary and the ocean remained under the care and control of the local council.
"Council have no foreseeable plan to remediate or improve the area," he said.
The good news is that relocating the osprey nest last year to its new position just offshore in front of the quarry has inspired the ospreys to breed and successfully raise three fledglings since the nest was moved.
John is retiring from his eye surgery practice in Gawler so he can spend more time at the Bay of Shoals and he will if necessary sail to the Pacific Islands of Tuvalu and
Tonga for his eye surgery charity, known as "Vision of Islands" as it has been on hold for the last two years due to COVID
John is also a veteran of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race having sailed the epic event eight times.
The story of John and his yacht Enchantress is told on the label of Bay of Shoals' fortified wine "Sailor Johnny".
This year he plans to compete in this year's 50th Melbourne to Hobart West Coaster that runs concurrently with the Sydney/Hobart event, both events arriving in Hobart simultaneously.
He was a previous winner of the Melbourne to Hobart event in 2010.
His other dream is build a marina near the Bay of Shoals boat ramp creating a sheltered anchorage for local vessels and also attracting visiting yachties looking to explore the KI coastline, as John did in his youth.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
