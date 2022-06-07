The Islander contacted mayor Michael Pengilly and chief executive Greg Georgopoulos with regards to the council's roads program and the state government 2022 Budget. This is their response:
The council manages a road network of more than 1,300km, servicing nearly $400 million of road assets, with a rate payer base of less than 5650 properties.
Advertisement
About 81 per cent of the road network managed by the council is unsealed, servicing the community, commodity freight and more than 220,000 visitors every year.
In the last 10 years, the council has relied on support by state government to maintain the higher-use unsealed roads, however with costs escalating, less kilometres of unsealed roadworks are able to be maintained every year.
The council simply does not have the revenue base to make this a sustainable program.
The ongoing support from state government is essential to maintain a safe road network, which supports the main tourist routes to key attractions and national parks, along with increasing efficiency and safety for the important and burgeoning agricultural and aquaculture sectors.
However, the amount funded has not been indexed to account for escalating costs over the 10-year period, which the council has highlighted in its 2022 State Election Priorities list.
An increase in financial support from state government will enable the council to provide safer intersections, significantly reduce the wear and tear on vehicles, more efficient freight movement and reduce risk to visitors and the local community.
The KI community have long wanted many of the high (and increasing) use unsealed roads to be upgraded to sealed, which will significantly improve road safety.
In recent years the link between Parndana and the South Coast was upgraded to seal over three years, enabling faster response times for emergency service vehicles, along with a safer road.
The council recently, unsuccessfully applied to the former federal government's Remote Roads Upgrade Pilot Project to commence sealing 24 kilometres of North Coast Road. This remains a priority to improve efficient commodity freight movement, safety and community connection, however without substantial state and federal government support, the investment is beyond the financial capacity of our small, remote community.
Other road projects requiring support include:
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.