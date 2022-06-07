The Islander

The Kangaroo Island council needs budget support for road maintenance

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 7 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The council has paved Hickmans Road over the past three years, improving access to Parndana. Picture: Stan Gorton

The Islander contacted mayor Michael Pengilly and chief executive Greg Georgopoulos with regards to the council's roads program and the state government 2022 Budget. This is their response:

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.