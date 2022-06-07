Federal member to push for KI health needs, hospital expansion

Newly elected federal member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie has pledged to work with the state government on the Kangaroo Island Hospital expansion.
The South Australian government released in 2022 State Budget on June 2, honouring its promise of $10 million for the expansion of the Kangaroo Island Hospital.
State member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said he would like the federal government to come to the party and contribute to the expansion, in particular for aged care.
Ms Sharkie said she would continue to collaborate with Mr Bignell as well as the federal government to ensure the needs of the Kangaroo Island community are met.
"The next Federal Budget will be handed down in October, and over the coming months I will be consulting with the community to ensure the new Government delivers funding for our region's most urgent needs," she said.
"As part of that process, I also work closely with state members of Parliament throughout Mayo to ensure our community's interests are represented as faithfully as possible at the federal level."
"This includes advocating for federal funding for a range of projects on Kangaroo Island such as the hospital in Kingscote."
"In recent years, these funding commitments have included $8m for Playford Highway and Hog Bay Road upgrades, $1.2m for the roll-out of a Primary Health Care Outreach Nurse and $15.5 million as part of the Regional Recovery Partnerships Program."
"The new Mount Barker Hospital is a shining example of how federal, state and local governments can come together to deliver vital infrastructure for the community, and I believe this level of collaboration can also be the case with the Kangaroo Island Hospital."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
