Federal member to push for KI health needs, hospital expansion

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 7 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:13am
Newly elected federal member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie has pledged to work with the state government on the Kangaroo Island Hospital expansion. Picture: Stan Gorton

Newly elected federal member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie has pledged to work with the state government on the Kangaroo Island Hospital expansion.

