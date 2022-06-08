The Islander

Get your free flu shot at the Kangaroo Island pharmacy

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 8 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:30am
Kangaroo Island journalist Stan Gorton gets his free flu vaccine shot from TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacist Patrick Tiong in Kingscote. Picture: Stan Gorton

All South Australians and Kangaroo Island residents are now able to access the flu vaccine for free until June 30, 2022 at GPs and pharmacies.

