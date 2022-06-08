Get your free flu shot at the Kangaroo Island pharmacy

All South Australians and Kangaroo Island residents are now able to access the flu vaccine for free until June 30, 2022 at GPs and pharmacies.
This includes at the TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacy in Kingscote, where pharmacist Patrick Tiong and his friendly staff are able to give you the free flu vaccine.
You need to book through the TerryWhite Chemmart website by specifying "free flu vaccine".
You will need your Medicare card and be prepared to wait 15 minutes after the shot.
SA Health says the 2022 flu season is expected to be more severe following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic response, with reduced natural immunity and low influenza vaccination rates.
As of May 24, South Australia reported 1,195 cases of influenza compared to 12 at the same time in 2021.
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a highly infectious viral illness caused by influenza A or B viruses.
Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself against the flu. Vaccination makes it less likely you will suffer from serious illness or need to be hospitalised.
Free flu vaccinations are being funded via a subsidy scheme for South Australian GPs and pharmacists to provide free access to flu vaccinations to those individuals not already eligible under the National Immunisation Program.
The National Immunisation Program (NIP) provides free flu vaccinations for those most vulnerable to flu in our community and these groups are:
However, due to the unique circumstances in 2022, South Australia will make flu vaccinations free for all South Australians until June 30, 2022.
Contact your GP or local pharmacy to book your free flu vaccination.
Your best shot to protect you and those around you this winter is to ensure you are fully vaccinated. The government is urging South Australians who aren't fully vaccinated to book in for their third - or fourth - vaccination now.
You are due your COVID-19 third dose if you are more than 16 years old, and completed your primary course of COVID-19 vaccination more than three months ago. Children aged five to 15 need two doses to be protected.
Those at highest risk are eligible for a fourth COVID-19 dose - a 'winter dose' - if you had your third dose four months ago and you are 65 years or older, a resident of an aged care or disability care facility, severely immunocompromised, or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and aged 50 years and older.
Third and fourth doses can be obtained at participating GPs, pharmacies, respiratory clinics and SA Health vaccination clinics. Visit www.fullyvaxxed.sa.gov.au to book your appointment today.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
