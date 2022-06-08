A new initiative will pay farmers to share their historical soil test data with the federal government.
The Historical Soil Data Capture Payments Program is supported by the Kangaroo Island office of Primary Industries and Resources SA.
Farmers and land managers may be eligible to receive payments up to $10,000 in exchange for sharing their historical soil information through the program.
The department has engaged a panel of data brokers, in SA it is PrecisionAG, to engage with data owners, collate soil test data, and share the data with the federal government.
The program runs from April 2022 to June 30, 2023.
The payments are based on the number of soil properties, including. physical, chemical and biological soil characteristics, tested per sample as follows:
To be eligible the soil must have been tested in a certified laboratory in Australia before Jan. 1, 2022.
There is no limit to how far back you can go, so dig out all your historical records.
You can also claim for multiple samplings over time from the one paddock.
You will need to supply the geolocation (latitude/longitude), collection/analysis date/time, and have a minimum of five tested soil properties.
You will then need to enter into a Data Sharing Agreement with the data broker, which will outline how the data broker and Commonwealth can use your data.
The purpose of the data collection to allow organisations like government or non-government organisations will be able to apply to access this georeferenced data for specific purposes, like research.
This information will help build a better understanding of the condition and health of Australia's soil spatially and over time to assist in better targeted soil research, policy and programs.
Soil information collated through this program cannot be used for any compliance or prosecution activities. And personal information (such as name and contact details) will not be uploaded to or linked to the stored soil information.
Any farmer who has had soil tests undertaken by PIRSA will qualify for this subsidy.
Register your interest with David Oddie (Precision Ag) 0427 514 109 or email david.oddie@precisionagriculture.com.au and provide him with:
Collate all your historical soil test info - remember it must be a minimum of five soil properties, that being the general test which includes pH, P, K, S, Org Carbon and salinity.
The more properties tested the large the refund. You will need one latitude/longitude point per paddock. This can be easily accessed on Google Earth.
If you can't find your data, contact the KI PIRSA office or Lyn Dohle 0419 846 204.
