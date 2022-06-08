Cold and blustery conditions did not put a dampener on proceedings at Kangaroo Island's annual Reconciliation Round at Penneshaw on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
There are more inclusion and diversity activities coming up for the Kangaroo Island Football League.
Organiser Sharon Gaskin was just glad the ferry ran and the visiting Southern players were able to make it over for the combined inter-association and Reconciliation Round games.
A proud Noongar women originally from southwest WA, she moved to KI and Parndana in 1984.
Her sons Bailey, 19, and Ben, 31, were among those players on Sunday enjoying the reconciliation activities, wearing the guernsey she designed.
Ben was the captain of the senior team.
The five rings on this year Indigenous round uniform represent the Island's five football clubs coming together in unity.
"Each circle is a meeting place," she said.
She works with the local school system and the students at the Island's three schools painted the goal post pads under her guidance.
Sharon said there was growing sense of inclusion and diversity in KI's football community, with more women in senior leadership roles and on committees.
The league was doing all it could to make everyone feel welcome in the sport, she said.
There will be chance for more reconciliation and inclusion, when the KIFL hosts another Indigenous round on Saturday, June 25.
Teams have received funding through the headspace organisation to design their own Indigenous uniforms, which each team will wear in all grades that weekend.
The league is working on the project with headspace, the Australian non-profit organisation for youth mental health, that is active out of the Junction community centre in Kingscote.
