The Islander
Photos

Kangaroo Island Reconciliation Round a success, more activities planned

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated June 8 2022 - 5:29am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cold and blustery conditions did not put a dampener on proceedings at Kangaroo Island's annual Reconciliation Round at Penneshaw on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.