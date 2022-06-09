Thanks Sophie Thomson; Desalination disappoints | LETTERS June 9

How lucky to have had Sophie Thomson presenting gardening workshops ("Gardening club welcomes Sophie" The Islander, 26/5).
Sophie's enthusiasm and support in developing the Parndana Community Garden and help for others to reclaim their green patches after the fires is such an inspiring story.
The myriad of health and environmental benefits of gardening are there for us all to enjoy.
Congratulations to the Kangaroo Island Garden Club for such wonderful initiatives.
Amy Hiller, Kew
SA Water's disingenuousness is apparently boundless. A computer's fan may indeed be about 40 decibels for the user who has it at their knee, but just a few steps away and the fan is inaudible.
In contrast the desalination plant's noise footprint will be audible over several square kilometres, and there is no 'walk away' option for affected resident landowners.
It does not need to be so.
The desalination plant is unnecessarily inappropriately located. SA Water please put a grown-up in charge of this project.
John Matheson, Antechamber Bay
