Kangaroo Island businesses will be asked to "think differently" about getting themselves ready for future disasters.
Disaster preparedness expert and business consultant Ranae Hanvin, founder of corporate2communinty, is set to visit KI.
Join her free, two-hour "Magical Discovery Workshop" bus tour, talking risky business themes over a meal.
"It's a great chance to connect with other local business people, open to anyone working in business across the Island - including not-for-profits," Ranae said.
Participants will have the choice of joining the bus tour free on three days between Wednesday, June 22 to Friday, June 24, 2022.
There will be three pick-up locations, with a breakfast, lunch or dinner option.
Renae is also working with the KI Business Centre in Kingscote, so there are also drop-in and online options available.
The tour is being paid for by grants from the state and federal governments.
"Meet at the pick-up location and you will be taken to a mystery local business for a meal," she said. "The ride there will include a fun workshop to be part of designing a business resilience tool for the local community."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
