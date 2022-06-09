Lizzie Trethewey is the new executive officer at the Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance.
The fifth-generation Islander that grew up in Penneshaw is excited to back working on the Island after embarking on a career of business and politics.
The family farm is at Willson River, and she attended school in Penneshaw before going to boarding school in the city at age 14.
After attending university in Adelaide, Lizzie spent four years working in state politics before heading to Melbourne for eight years.
There she worked in media and corporate affairs roles, firstly for the Victorian Employers' Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and then at Australia Post.
About five years ago, she moved back to Adelaide and returned to politics, spending four years as an adviser to the former energy and mining minister and deputy premier, Dan van Holst Pellekaan.
"I'm very excited about the opportunity to work with KIBBA and its board, who are passionate about seeing Island businesses grow and thrive, as am I," Lizzie said.
"Small businesses are the lifeblood of regional communities like ours, so I look forward to being a strong advocate for them.
"The community has been through so much over the last few years with the bushfires and COVID and the focus for me over the next 12 months or so will be delivering projects - funded through local recovery grants."
The grants would promote local businesses, expand on the Island's unique brand proposition and help build resilience in the business community, she said.
Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance, or KIBBA, is now based at Kingscote Travel office, where Lizzie works with project administration officer Jeannette Holden.
Anyone from the business community is welcome to stop in and see Lizzie from Monday through Thursday.
Brett Miller of Kangaroo Island Dental remains chairman of the board.
Lizzie has always had her heart on the Island.
"The Island has always been home for me, and over the years it's gotten harder and harder to leave when visiting family and friends back here, so late last year I decided to make the move back permanently," Lizzie said.
"I was very lucky the role with KIBBA became available when it did - it's a great opportunity for me to contribute to the continued economic growth of the Island by applying the skills and experience I've developed over my career so far.
"I'm really looking forward to growing my existing local connections and using my skills and experience to advocate for local businesses and help them with the unique challenges that come with operating on KI."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
