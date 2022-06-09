Kangaroo Island filmmaking outfit En plein air Films has just completed filming its latest project, called "Return".
The film is currently being edited, to be released later this year by director and cameraman David Foreman, producer Ruth de la Lande and sound technician Gethin Creagh.
Previously known as "Church Road", the documentary is an interpretation of the bushfires told through art, music, and poetry.
It follows on from En plein air's previous documentary "January 3rd", which told bushfire stories through the eyes of the west-end farming community of KI.
It was produced in partnership with bushfire survivor and advocate Sabrina Davis and premiered at the Humans of Kangaroo Island film festival in Parndana in October 2021.
The new film "Return" will also be premiered locally on KI before being offered to film festivals globally and eventually potentially commercial opportunities.
This project was made possible by the federal government's Regional Arts Fund, which supports the arts in regional and remote Australia.
Director David Foreman said all participants in the new film were local artists, musicians and writers.
"We realised the importance of doing a collaborative film project with the KI art community, writers and conservationists and this enabled them to contribute their personal interpretations of the bushfires," David said.
Among the local artists featured in the new documentary is local musician Olivia Baker, who runs The Shearing Shed music venue at Eleanor Downs.
An old pianola that someone at American River no longer wanted was transported to the Trethewey farm west of Parndana, where Olivia was filmed playing among bush recovering from the fire.
Also featured in "Return" is fellow local musician Richard Glatz, who coincidentally will be playing at The Shearing Shed for the upcoming Adelaide Guitar Festival concert.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
