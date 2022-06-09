Kangaroo Island has three oyster reef building projects running simultaneously, all in the planning stage.
The Nature Conservancy is leading two of the projects, including its large-scale, 3-hectare site near American River.
It's also working with Flinders University on a citizen-science led project that would see a smaller limestone reef out from the Kingscote ocean pool.
The third project is the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board's native oyster reef restoration project at two Nepean Bay locations.
The Nature Conservancy's SA oceans coordinator, Tania Sincock visited KI again this week to discuss the two projects.
Regarding the large-scale Nepean Bay site, she met with local earthmoving contractor Tony Willson to source limestone from an American River quarry.
The reef will consist of 6000 square metres of reef patches made up of soccer-ball sized lumps of limestone built over 3ha, most likely at American River.
The Kingscote ocean pool, while using the same material, would be much smaller, covering around 100 square metres.
More barren, sandy patches would be selected and baseline studies would soon be underway, she said.
She also spoke to locals at a Kingscote Town Hall meeting, including potential volunteers, as well as a representative from the KI school system.
Students from school's marine science class snorkelling inside the ocean pool this week could benefit from researching the placement of the citizen-science limestone reef.
Tania said the idea at both locations would be to study the seafloor before and after the reef placements to see what ocean life the structures attracted.
Hopefully Islanders of all ages would put up their hands to volunteer for the exercise, she said.
Students from Flinders University would also be involved.
The Nature Conservancy would like to see limestone start dropping into the bay by the spring of 2022.
The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board's native oyster reef restoration project is also well underway.
Construction of the Landscape KI reefs in coastal waters near Kingscote and American River are due to start this autumn.
Coincidentally, Paul Jennings and Alex Comino were at the Kingscote ocean pool this week testing out their new self-constructed BRUV, or baited remote underwater video system.
The camera will record life on the bottom of Nepean Bay before and after the placement of its reefs, between the Kingscote jetty and the Bay or Shoals entry channel and also at American River.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
