Kangaroo Island Garden Club members explored the fascinating world of herbs at their recent meeting.
Members welcomed Eve from Hillside Herbs and Succulents, a long established specialist plant nursery in McLaren Vale.
Lorraine and Steve Thompson have been cultivating herbs, succulents and cacti for more than 35 years.
And their extensive knowledge has been passed down to daughter, Eve.
Eve discussed a range of culinary, medicinal, fragrant, and insect-attracting herbs, while KI gardeners had the opportunity to buy plants.
The next club meeting will be the AGM to be held at Kingscote Golf Club on Tuesday, June 28, from 1.30pm.
New members are very welcome and all committee positions will be vacant.
The guest speaker will be Greg Lane, presenting "Weird, Wonderful and Whimsical Plants in the Garden World".
For more information, contact president Anne Morrison on 0428 955 598 or VP Lenore Boxer on 8553 3051.
