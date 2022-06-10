The Islander

Hillside Herbs nursery visitor a hit with Kangaroo Island gardeners

Updated June 10 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eve from Hillside Herbs and Succulents visited the Kangaroo Island Garden Club in May. Picture supplied

Kangaroo Island Garden Club members explored the fascinating world of herbs at their recent meeting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.