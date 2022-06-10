The Islander

Kangaroo Island Lions Club holds induction dinner for 2022/23

Updated June 10 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Kangaroo Island Lions Club recently held its swearing-in dinner for the year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.