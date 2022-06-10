The Kangaroo Island Lions Club recently held its swearing-in dinner for the year.
The induction of the board for 2022/23 was conducted by former KI member Russell Boxer, who began his career here in 1988 and is current chairman of the Yankalilla club.
President John McEvoy said after the bushfires on KI, Russell and members of his current club coordinated the supply of donated goods to help the fire affected.
"It was an honour to have Russell perform the duties for the evening," John said.
Interestingly, cousins of Russell, Ian and Stuart Boxer, are currently on the KI Lions board.
The MC for the evening was John Grimes, a valued servant of Lions since 1978.
The highest award in Lions the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award was presented to David Clifford.
David is in his 26th year of service to the community as a regular and dedicated lion.
John said he had been an exceptional secretary for 11 years and volunteered to be president for a well-earned change on one occasion.
Maureen Slagter from the KI RFDS support group accepted the Lions' donation of $15,000.
"Maureen outlined the regular flights that we rely on so much and the added benefit of their resources administering COVID vaccinations to us on KI," John said.
The Bernie Davies Award for outstanding service was presented to John Berden for his expertise in designing and building the ladies auxiliary op shop extensions with skilled volunteers.
John was also commended for his leadership in the aftermath of the bushfires, coordinating recovery grants and donations from other Lions clubs and the Australian Lions Foundation.
Another award, inappropriately called the Shovel Award, was keenly contested and awarded to Les Gullickson.
"Les spent many hours work building from scratch a masterpiece for Lions use for generations to come," John said.
"This superb barbecue trailer should be patented by Lions to secure future income."
Following the board induction, "recycled president" John McEvoy noted that the club's income relies on recycled goods and animal deposits.
But that "recycling presidents could stifle innovation and must be addressed".
Ladies auxiliary president, Shirley Boxer gave an excellent report on the year's activities of the op shop volunteers and funds raised.
Lions Mart manager Rohan Kaehne also outlined a successful year from the Friday morning marts that operate on all Fridays, except public holidays.
The KI Lions Mart site on Facebook shows the current range of available goods for sale.
Caterer Lucy provided welcome relief from the customary formalities for the evening with a three-course meal.
The evening concluded on a lighter note with Ricky Ticky and some unpublished humour from our tail-twisters David and Tony.
