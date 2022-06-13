Residents at Boronia Village in Kingscote on Kangaroo Island held a special high tea for Queen's Jubilee.
Dave O'Brien did the honours at the high tea on June 1, 2022 to celebrate the Queen's milestone.
Advertisement
A joint effort of Pauline O'Brien and Joyce Crawford for their fellow residents, the spread included cucumber sandwiches, sponge cakes and scones.
Joyce, originally from the UK, brought out her "best" crockery and cake stands for this right Royal event.
Residents Dave, his wife Pauline, Joyce Crawford and Pat Noyce all migrated from the UK many years ago and Gisela Robinson, who migrated from Germany, are all now "dinky-di" Aussies.
Joined by other residents in the recently renovated meeting room at Boronia, they all enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea with the former English residents entertaining the group with their memories of the Royals along with many funny Aussie yarns.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.