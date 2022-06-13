The Islander
Photos

Wisanger overcomes determined Kingscote in Round 7 of Kangaroo Island Football League

Updated June 13 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Grade: Wisanger have done what they needed to do and overcome a determined Kingscote side by 49 points in Round 7 of the Kangaroo Island Football League 2022 season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.