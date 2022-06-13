A Grade: Wisanger have done what they needed to do and overcome a determined Kingscote side by 49 points in Round 7 of the Kangaroo Island Football League 2022 season.
The damage was done in the first quarter, with Wisangers' kicking for goal its only negative.
Advertisement
The margin was 31 points, the scoring shots 14 to 3 told the story, but fortunately for Kingscote only five goals scored against them, keeping them in the game.
Viney-Obst combined well with Cross and Sampson and Lockett looked dangerous early. After quarter time Kingscote matched it well with the powerful Panther side.
Lovering and Connell had plenty of the ball, but Kingscote were missing Green in the forward line.
Eight goals to five told the story of the Kingscote effort, but the damage was done in the first quarter. W-13.19; K-6.12
The game at Parndana was played in near perfect conditions for football. Wonks were determined to continue their good form, but the home side were determined to not make it easy.
Parndana got off to the perfect start, with a quick goal to Trethewey. Wonks settled and peppered the goals but it took time for a major to be found.
R. Boyle scored a goal with his first kick of A Grade to get Wonks underway.
Wonks attacked plenty of times in the later stages, but Parndana was defending grimly.
T. Boyle was finding plenty of space and this led to their second goal through Coulson.
Parndana turning over the ball plenty but fortunately for the home side it wasn't costing them yet.
Wonks had 11 scoring shots to one, but were just 15 points up at the first break.
Wonks had plenty of chances to score once again, but because of Parndana's pressure and the ball carriers trying to do too much with the ball.
Parndana clogged up their back line and Wonks found it difficult to score.
This game plan seemed to work, as Parndana went coast to coast for Havelberg to score, then out of the centre for Trethewey to score his second.
Parndana close enough to put wonks under pressure if they were good enough. Skeer and Daniel putting plenty of pressure on the Wonks ball carriers.
It took some good marking from Barrett, some good ball use from Crabb and some finishing from R. Boyle for Wonks to get some breathing space.
Boyle's third gave Wonks a 20-point lead at half time, their best football the last couple of minutes of the half.
Advertisement
Wonks flexed their muscles in the second half and dominated the Parndana side.
Crabb showed his class, Favilla enjoyed his time in the centre and Barrett with clean hands kept Parndana was kept goal less by the miserly Saints defence.
Try as they might, Parndana struggled to find targets at crucial moments and Wonks took full advantage.
The only negative was the kicking for goal, Wonks kicking 7.13 for the second half but still running away with a 71-point win. P-4.7 W.D-13.24
Reserves: Kingscote have reached the halfway mark of the season still undefeated, but not without getting a couple of scares against Wisanger.
Wisanger had a couple of returning players that helped their game and they put Kingscote on the back foot somewhat.
Advertisement
Kingscote just up at the first break, but as the game went on, they were able to increase their lead.
Walden moved back in front on the goal kicking table with four goals, but it wasn't all one-way traffic.
Berden did a good job in defence, while Bennett, Willson and the Turner boys did a good job around the ground.
However, Kingscote had a bit too much quality through the centre. Johnson, Florance and Kempster played A Grade footy at times and helped Kingscote record a 27-point victory. W-5.7 K-9.10
Western Districts continue to snap at the heels of Kingscote, a dominant first half setting up a 94-point victory.
The writing was on the wall early for the home side, with Wonks dominating the territory despite the efforts of White. S. Hammat (4 goals), Bald, Morgan and coach C. Hammat (all 3 goals) fed off the domination further up the field.
Advertisement
Pohlner dominated in the ruck, and Whittle, Buick and O. Morgan all worked hard in the centre.
The margin 79 points at half time, with Parndana scoreless in the first half.
With the game all but done Parndana was only playing for their pride and to their credit they fought out the second half.
Again, the scoreboard told the story, but it was much better for the Roosters.
Five goals to three kept the margin under triple figures and they are to be commended for the efforts they showed in the second half.
The Mauheni-Edwards boys showed some class and composure, while veterans Kelly and Wurst led the way.
Advertisement
The Wonks defence stood up well and they created some good scoring opportunities on the rebound. A good win to the Saints boys. P-3.0 W.D.-17.10
Colts: Kingscote have continued on their merry way, overcoming rivals Wisanger by 79 points and the mercy rule being enacted at half time.
Koby Henderson (5 goals) and Brady Christophers (4 goals) had a field day in the forward lines.
James Mitchell & Cain Florance doing the job up the ground, while Wisanger were well Served by Timmy Turner, Jack Anderson and Thomas Bott.
Another couple of years growing will be Wisangers best benefit as Kingscote have just got too many bigger boys to be challenged by the blue boys yet. K-22.26 def. W-0.0
It was an entertaining game at Parndana, with Parndana all but securing the double chance with a 35-point victory over Western Districts.
Advertisement
It was all Parndana early with their runners, Eli Kuchel and Colton Trethewey dominating through the centre.
Wonks had no answers to Kaea Mauheni-Edwards, who used his strength to his advantage.
Unfortunately, their goal kicking was a little bit off, and Wonks still felt in the game especially after late goals to Alby Hammat and Toby Nolan.
Parndana up by 11 points at the first break. Parndana continued where they left on and continued to pile on the pressure.
Billy Brind and Molly Watters put their bodies on the line for wonks, but Parndana continued to pepper the goals.
3.8 to 0.1 for the term had the home side up by six goals at the half time break.
Advertisement
The third was a very even term, Toby Nolan was moved onto Edwards and slowed his influence.
At the same time this provided wonks with some good rebounds out of defence, but they struggled to find a target up forward.
Isaac Bowden and Shannon Davis combined well out of the backline, but Jackson Short and Blaize Whale put plenty of pressure on forcing lots of turnovers.
Wonks finally broke through for a couple of goals to keep themselves within reaching distance but a goal to Edwards on the siren took the margin to 29 points.
Wonks got the first of the quarter to give themselves a slight chance, Aiden Buck finding plenty of space.
Parndana settled and kicked the final two goals to run out winners by 35 points. P-9.18 W.D.-5.7
Advertisement
Ball Magnet
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.